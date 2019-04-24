Until recently, Instagram Stories have been used for sharing spur-of-the moment content without *officially* posting it to your grid. But thanks to features like the poll sticker and the questions sticker, Stories have become more interactive than ever. Believe it or not, IG released another interactive feature on April 23 — and it'll have your friends scratching their heads. I'm talking about Instagram's new quiz sticker for Stories, which literally lets you quiz your followers. If that sounds like fun to you, then you might be wondering how to add a quiz to your Instagram Story. Thankfully, the process is super simple.

The first thing that you'll want to do it update your Instagram app (that's what helped me, at least). As soon as I did that, I was able to open Instagram up and locate the new quiz sticker. In order to find your own (after making sure your app is updated), go ahead and open Instagram. Then, go to your camera and get your Story ready. When you're all set, hit the stickers button (it looks like a tiny square with a smiley face). At that point, the sticker tray will appear, and you should see the quiz sticker. When you find it, click on it. After that, a blank quiz should populate in your Story.

When the quiz appears in your Instagram Story, you'll be able to start filling it in. First, you'll want to ask your followers a tricky question. In order to do so, type it into the top section of your quiz. Once you've filled your question in, you'll be able to start typing your answer choices into the rows below it (labeled A, B, C, and so on). To complete your quiz, you'll need to choose the correct answer. Then, you'll be ready to share it.

In order to share your quiz with your followers, you'll have to share your Story like you usually would. For reference, the button in the lower lefthand corner of your screen (labeled "My Story") will help you do that. Once it's shared, all you'll have to do is wait for your friends to start taking your quiz.

Who knows, maybe the questions that you ask will totally stump them.

Thankfully, Instagram will let see how your followers did on your quiz. Based off of a Twitter video that Instagram used to announce the feature, users will be able to see their followers' answers when they access their Story views. (In other words, you'll get to see how much your followers really know about you.)

If you can't find your quiz sticker yet (but really want to give it a try), don't fret. I didn't see mine at first, either — but updating my app helped. If you update your app and still don't see it, you might have to wait a bit longer until your phone registers the feature. Elite Daily reached out to Instagram to see when everyone will have access to the quiz sticker, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you're currently waiting for the feature to load into your Instagram app, brainstorm some questions. Whether you ask your followers about your favorite food or your go-to emoji, have fun with it.