Instagram is always looking for new ways to change up Stories. In fact, just in the last year, the app has included new options such as poll stickers, quiz stickers, and — most importantly — music stickers, which you can add to any and all photos and videos. But now, Instagram is further upping its Story game — in the realm of music, specifically — by letting fans insert lyrics to accompany music from the music library. So, if you haven't already used Instagram's new lyrics feature for Stories, it's conducive for actual sing-alongs, and I, personally, cannot wait.

Maybe your summer playlist solely consists of Miley Cyrus' new album, or you might simply dance to "Baby Shark" like nobody's watching (don't worry, I'm not judging you). Either way, adding your favorite music to your Instagram Story is highly entertaining, and it's a really cool way to further express yourself on the app. Now, as of June 6, 2019, you can add lyrics to photos or videos in your Story. It's about to make for some wild dance parties and sing-alongs, if you ask me. Let your friends sing along with all your favorite jams from artists like Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX, and Beyoncé while they continue to scroll through your Story. In my opinion, it's about to make watching Stories way more fun.

If you're interested in trying out this feature for yourself, doing so is simple. According to Instagram, start out by selecting or snapping a photo or video. From there, upload it to your Story.

Courtesy Of Instagram

Once you have the content you want to use, according to Instagram, navigate to the square Stickers button in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Then, click on Music, which is in the second row and second column.

Courtesy Of Instagram

Hopefully you're able to find the song that fits your Story's ~vibe~. Once you select the perfect song, per the brand, search for the part of the song you want to use.

Courtesy Of Instagram

If the song you chose happens to have lyrics available, according to the brand, you will see them pop up automatically.

Courtesy Of Instagram

From there, you can tap the lyrics to change how they appear on your Story. According to Instagram, you can alter the text style to customize it however you'd like.

Courtesy Of Instagram

Yes, adding lyrics to your Story is about to be that easy. I don't know about you, but "Old Town Road" is definitely about to take over all my Stories this summer #SorryNotSorry.

Luckily, this new feature launched on Thursday, June 6, so it's currently available for you to use. If you don't see it right away, try updating your app or restarting it altogether. However, according to the brand, it's only available in select countries worldwide, where the Instagram music feature works. The app is working to launch the feature globally, but it's still in the works. So, if Instagram's music library is not available to you, adding music or lyrics to your Story will not be a possibility. Dang.

OK, for real, though — Instagram Stories' lyrics feature is totally about to come in clutch for any and all dance parties, karaoke sessions, and car rides. You can bet your bottom dollar I'll be singing along to each and every one of your Stories all day, everyday. Thank you, Instagram, for bringing the party to my feed.