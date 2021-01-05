Another season of The Bachelor means another group of singles doing everything they can to find love on-screen. The start of Season 25 brought a new cast of women all vying for the Bachelor's affections, and already some contestants and standing out. So, if you're wondering who Rachael is on Matt's Bachelor season, here's the tea on the Georgia peach who's already charming the leading man.

While it's just the start of Matt's journey as the Bachelor, with 32 women working overtime to win his heart, everyone was there to impress. The premiere on Jan. 4 introduced a wide variety of cast members, from beauty queens to TikTok celebs. And even though Rachael Kirkconnell doesn't have a crown or a fashion-designer mom, she does have a lot going for her, including her history in the romance department.

Just like Matt, Rachael has never actually been in love, even though she loves love. According to her ABC bio, she is a "hopeless romantic to her core" and "is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life-altering." Meeting your future hubby on-screen could definitely count as "life-altering," and while there's still a long way to go until the Final Rose, sparks are clearly flying between Matt and Rachael.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

When the 24-year-old Georgia College & State University alumna stepped out of the limo, Matt was visibly impressed. It was during cocktail hour, however, that the couple really connected. At the start of the party, Rachael got emotional while he led a group prayer. “That just rocked me,” she said while wiping her tears after the amens. The act shook her, and she was surprised with how strongly she felt right off the bat. She told him as much when they had a moment alone together: “We’re on the same page with everything,” she said.

In addition to loving romance and wooing dreamy Bachelors on-screen, the graphic designer is also a fan of good movies, good wine, and good charcuterie boards. And even though her ABC bio says she's not the most organized when making plans, her Insta is filled with posts of yummy restaurants, her travels, and pics with her pals, so it's clear she at least remembers to snap pics for the 'gram when she ventures out.

Even though a lot can happen between the first night and the final episode, it seems like Rachael is someone to watch closely during Matt's season. If first impressions prove correct, this might be the start of a very special love story.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.