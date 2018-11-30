Tiffany Trump is closing the door on her father’s time in the White House by celebrating her next chapter: an engagement with boyfriend Michael Boulos. Since being linked to the Nigerian-raised businessman in 2018, Trump has kept her relationship largely under wraps, and you might be wondering who Michael Boulos is. TBH, he's got a really interesting background.

Trump announced her engagement on Tuesday, Jan. 19, just one day before her father, President Donald Trump, is set to exit the White House for good. Trump shared her engagement post on Instagram, writing, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” Moments later, Boulos posted the same image, with the caption, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

According to Page Six, Boulos was born in Texas and grew up in Nigeria, where he attended an elite international school before going to school in London. His family also runs a multibillion-dollar business, SCOA Nigeria, in the country. In addition to being the associate director of the company, the 23-year-old has also been the director of Fadoul Group and the business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019, according to The Hill.

Back in 2018, the first daughter and Boulos reportedly met while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer. Their romance quickly progressed, and the Georgetown Law alum decided to take him home to meet her family, including father Donald Trump, for Thanksgiving that year.

ICYMI, Boulos' homeland is also one of the countries which President Trump allegedly referred to as a "sh*thole [country]" when discussing immigration back in January 2018. His alleged words were, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” (He later denied using the words, saying he used "tough" language but not that specific choice of words during the meeting.) Trump in 2017 also reportedly said that Nigerians immigrating to the United States would never "go back to their huts." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reported remarks at the time.

Luckily, it looks like Boulos didn’t take the comments to heart, because the couple is officially planning to tie the knot. The news isn’t particularly surprising as Boulos has been a constant fixture during many Trump family gatherings since first meeting them for Thanksgiving in 2018.

At the time, an insider told Page Six: “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.”

While Trump continued to keep her budding relationship largely under wraps over the next few years, the 27-year-old made things Instagram official with Boulos in January 2019, appearing to suggest that the pair spent the holidays together at the White House.

Over the past few years, the two have documented parts of their relationship on social media — Boulos has posted several photos of himself posing with his now-fiancée and President Trump (including a birthday post for the POTUS). Boulos also shared images of himself at the White House for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 holidays and alongside the Trump family for the 2020 State of the Union. More recently, Boulos shared an Instagram Story on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, of himself and Trump.

Prior to Boulos, Trump dated data engineer Ross Mechanic, the son of prominent lawyer Jon Mechanic, who is a partner at Manhattan's Fried Frank law firm. The pair, who started seeing each other in 2015, were seemingly inseparable, often spending time with each other's families and documenting their travel adventures on social media. However, they called it quits just two years later in late 2017 due to distance issues. A source told People that after Trump's first semester at Georgetown University started, she became “extremely stressed out to be moving cities from New York to D.C.” for school, which seemingly caused some friction in their relationship.

But Trump seemed to bounce back after the split, posting exciting back-to-school posts on her Instagram and gushing about her new traveling adventures, including a reported July 2018 trip to Mykonos, Greece, where she may have met her future husband.

Boulos and Trump have not shared when or where they hope to get married, but with her father’s imminent departure from the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn’t a likely bet for the venue.

Editor's Note: This post was updated following the announcement of Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' engagement on Jan. 19, 2021.