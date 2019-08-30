Y'all, I can't keep up with all these celebrity makeups and breakups. I'm still not over Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's separation (did you see Cyrus' emotional VMAs performance?), but I'm happy to see that other celebs are finding love because apparently, there's a new couple on the rise and it's reportedly Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley. Now, you probably already know Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live and the fact that he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, but you may not be as familiar with Margaret Qualley. That's OK because I'm here to tell you all about her. So, who is Margaret Qualley?

Well, for starters, Qualley is 25 years old and an actress who is set to be Hollywood's latest breakout star. She's actually got a movie in theaters right now, which you can go watch. It's called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Ever heard of it? It only stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, and more. With a cast like that, it seems that Qualley is well on her way to becoming a big name herself.

On July 23, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had its premiere in L.A., and based on Qualley's Instagram posts, she had the time of her life. The actress shared a cute snapshot of herself from the premiere and captioned it, "Oh my goodness gracious, last night was super freakin cool! ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD!"

Yup! You better believe it! Margaret Qualley just starred in one of the biggest movies of the year and she knows it.

"Man, I just love everyone in this movie so much. And everyone that made this movie. And I’m just the luckiest lady," she wrote.

It seems that Qualley is really meant to be a movie star, as her mother is rom-com queen Andie MacDowell. You might recognize MacDowell from movies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day, and Green Card. Don't let Qualley's Hollywood connections fool you, because she doesn't take her opportunities for granted.

"I’m well-aware doors have been opened for me. I was given opportunities from a very young age that I would not have otherwise had," she told Paper Magazine.

Outside of acting, Qualley also has a talent for dancing. In 2016, she starred in a commercial for a fragrance called KENZO World. Oh my gosh, just look at her go!

KENZO on YouTube

And the talent doesn't stop there because Qualley followed in her mother's footsteps and also became a model. According to Elle, Qualley made her modeling debut in 2011 at New York Fashion Week. Guess how old she was then? 16! That is so impressive.

So whether Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson are an item is beside the point. Qualley is an amazing woman all on her own and more people should be paying attention to her, because she is the next big star, I tell you.