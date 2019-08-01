Lena Dunham and Brad Pitt may be just co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's most recent box office hit, but the two shared an... intimate, albeit awkward, moment on July 30. Lena Dunham kissed Brad Pitt at the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood UK premiere, and yes, it was as awkward as it sounds — largely if not entirely because of Pitt's reaction (or lack thereof, really).

The red carpet of the film's London premiere was as star-studded as it gets. Featuring Damian Lewis, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Quentin Tarantino all in one place (among so many others), the glam was turned up to 100. It's normal to become close with your co-workers when working on a long-term project, and I'm sure the same can be said for the set of any Hollywood movie. So it's not a huge surprise that Dunham would feel comfortable enough around Pitt to go up to him and give him a hug. But the way it all went down was just so awkward.

In the photos of the event, you can see Dunham making her way toward Pitt after they posed for a Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood cast picture with Tarantino. The photographer captured their awkward encounter in three photos. In the first one, Dunham bends over to look at Pitt in a silly way. Kind of like how I look at a waiter at a restaurant when I know my food is coming. Pitt seems to be chatting directly with Tarantino.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Then she walks toward him and gets close enough to put her arms around him. He still seems to be walking right past her.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The last shot is a close-up of Dunham kissing Pitt on the cheek, but also accidentally getting some lip action up in there. Meanwhile, Pitt continued to seem to blaze forward? His trajectory is unclear, but he definitely seems unamused and distracted.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Dunham has jokingly flirted with Pitt before. On July 26, she posted a still of herself with Pitt and co-star Margaret Qualley to Instagram, writing in the caption, "It's not every day I get to wear a mumu, go barefoot, flirt with #BradPitt, and join a cult… as a job. Today #OnceUponATimeInHollywood comes out. Get thee to the theater to see this gem of cinematic history."

This isn't the first time Dunham and Pitt awkwardly make headlines. She was photographed flashing him her underwear while on the set of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood last year. Shortly after the photo came out, Dunham made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the talk show host, of course, brought it up.

"Was this part of the movie?" Kimmel asked her. "Certainly no," she replied, shaking her head. "That was between takes, [with] him trying to sort of chill and brush up on his lines. It made sense in the moment. We were talking about kewpie dolls. Do you guys know what a kewpie doll is? It's like an illustrated character of the 1920s. Someone asked, 'What's a kewpie doll?' And I said, 'Well, I can show you. I've got one right here on my side'... If you've got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show this?"

Conscious of the fact that her flashing Pitt on set might have come up on Jimmy Kimmel, Dunham said her publicist strongly advised her not to demonstrate what she was doing on set during her appearance on the talk show. "My publicist actually asked me directly not to do it again on this show. She said, 'No matter what comes up out there...'" Dunham said, which only made it all the more appealing to her. "I want to do it really bad right now!"

Chances are, Dunham and Pitt's oh-so awkward kiss is a result of the photographer capturing them at a weird angle and a bad time. But hey, awkward or not, I can't say kissing Brad Pitt would exactly be the worst thing in the world.