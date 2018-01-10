Who Is Kylie Jenner's Assistant? Victoria Villarroel Is The Reality Star's Number 1 Girl

As fascinating as the Kardashian-Jenners are, what's more interesting to me are the people behind-the-scenes who are making it all happen. I'm talking about the direct assistants to each of the sisters. Even though it may seem at first glance to be all about scheduling appointments and getting coffee — in reality, it's a big job to make these moguls run efficiently. Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous (and busiest) celebrities of the moment. Running a makeup empire and being a reality star is a lot of work. Who is Kylie Jenner's assistant that helps make it all happen? Her name is Victoria Villarroel and she's the starlet's go-to person.

Villarroel was an intern at Kris Jenner's powerhouse company, Jenner Communications, from 2012 to 2014 before being promoted to Kylie's assistant in 2015. Getting an internship at Jenner Communications is probably a huge task in itself. The website is... secretive. There are two email addresses listed on the homepage and that's it — no friendly "apply here" button. Villarroel made the cut and it obviously payed off big time.

In December of 2016, Villarroel described being Kylie's personal assistant as, "work but it's fun." That is kind of what I imagined it being like. I mean, you're working for Kylie Jenner which is life-changing, but also slightly terrifying. Being her assistant is a lot of responsibility.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Although, working for Jenner would be a dream job — amazing trips around the world, everything is first class, free Kylie Cosmetics (I'm assuming). Then again, you probably have to be available to run and get Dippin' Dots for Kylie at all hours of the day and would have the high-pressure task of taking her Instagram pics. HER BRAND IS RELYING ON YOU.

If Villarroel ever wanted to quit assisting, she could definitely make a living as an Instagram influencer — her account is incredible. It's full of unbelievable travel photos, videos from A-list parties, and (of course) lots of selfies. I wouldn't expect anything less from Jenner's assistant.

All the grunt work aside, Villarroel definitely seems to have a great personal relationship with Jenner. The two pose together for photos, Jenner has swatched Villarroel's arm for Kylie Cosmetics, and the two did a holiday "Never Have I Ever" video with Jordyn Woods.

On Nov. 30, a video was released of the three friends wearing funky Christmas sweaters while playing "Never Have I Ever." The game rules: Sip tea if you have done it.

Villarroel sipped tea for: Cheating (which the girls determined they all "cheat at life"), lying to her partner, using someone else's toothbrush, doing the walk of shame, and kissing in the rain. Obviously, the game was meant to be fun and all three of them had some good laughs which makes it obvious that Villarroel is very close to Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

They're so close in fact that Jenner liked one of Villarroel's photos on Jan. 10 after a looooong social media break. This is suspect AF because it's making fans think that Jenner is trolling us all.

Jenner has been pretty MIA since pregnancy rumors started back in September. She's barely posted about anything that's not Kylie Cosmetics. However, liking Villarroel's post proved that she is definitely still there and creeping hard. On the other hand, Villarroel definitely has some grade A content on her Instagram so I understand Jenner's actions.

If the pregnancy rumors about Jenner do turn out to be true, the public reportedly won't know until the baby arrives. An insider told People in November,

Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness ... Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.

Since Villarroel is an old pro at being Jenner's assistant, you can guarantee news won't slip from her or her Instagram — regardless of whatever pictures Jenner is liking.

Overall, I think we can all agree that being Jenner's personal assistant would be awesome. However, the pressure of keeping Jenner's weird, secret social media behavior under wraps would be beyond difficult. Best of luck, Victoria.

