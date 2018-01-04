Who Is Hosting The 2018 Grammys? James Corden Will Make You Laugh All Night

Man, 2018 is turning out to be a great year. Don't worry, I'll tell you why. James Corden is hosting the 2018 Grammys and music fans are pumped. Personally, I freaking LOVE me some James Corden. I love his face. I love his voice. I love his accent. I love his show. I love that he played the baker in Into The Woods, and I love that he's hosting music's biggest night of the year, again. Welcome back, Corden. Let's do this thing!

Corden won over America's heart as the charismatic host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, but his musical sensibility and gorgeous voice are undeniable. Often out-singing his guests on Carpool Karaoke, Corden has a set of pipes all his own. Not to mention, he's been here before. Corden previously hosted the 2017 Grammys and ultimately helped facilitate an epic Blue Ivy gif we still love and use today.

Obviously, Corden knows how to keep his cool in front of Hollywood's biggest stars. Having to once force-feed Kim Kardashian a sardine smoothie, it's safe to say he knows how to handle himself in high-pressure scenarios.

Neil Portnow, President of the Recording Academy, spoke with Billboard about his approach to the big show. He said,

I am a proponent of having an open mind, being willing to experiment, take risks and try things, and also mix it up and not be predictable.

You hear that, James? It sounds like a challenge.

Don't worry, he's up for it. The last time Corden hosted the Grammys, he was game to tumble down a flight of stairs, stand in his boxers, and lead the most awful rendition of "Sweet Caroline" we've ever heard.

This year, the Grammys are celebrating their 60th anniversary at New York City's Madison Square Garden. It's also the first time New York has hosted the show in 15 years.

Check out some of 2018's most exciting nominations in the list below, and don't forget to tune into the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, on CBS.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awaken My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Despacito” (Songwriters: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton)

“4:44” (Songwriters: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson)

“Issues” (Songwriters: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen)

“1-800-273-8255” (Songwriters: Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart)

“That’s What I Like” (Songwriters: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Juli Michaels

SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Kesha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

TRADITIONAL VOCAL ALBUM

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists

BEST RAP ALBUM

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Culture, Migos

Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody

Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.