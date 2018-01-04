Who Is Hosting The 2018 Grammys? James Corden Will Make You Laugh All Night
Man, 2018 is turning out to be a great year. Don't worry, I'll tell you why. James Corden is hosting the 2018 Grammys and music fans are pumped. Personally, I freaking LOVE me some James Corden. I love his face. I love his voice. I love his accent. I love his show. I love that he played the baker in Into The Woods, and I love that he's hosting music's biggest night of the year, again. Welcome back, Corden. Let's do this thing!
Corden won over America's heart as the charismatic host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, but his musical sensibility and gorgeous voice are undeniable. Often out-singing his guests on Carpool Karaoke, Corden has a set of pipes all his own. Not to mention, he's been here before. Corden previously hosted the 2017 Grammys and ultimately helped facilitate an epic Blue Ivy gif we still love and use today.
Obviously, Corden knows how to keep his cool in front of Hollywood's biggest stars. Having to once force-feed Kim Kardashian a sardine smoothie, it's safe to say he knows how to handle himself in high-pressure scenarios.
Neil Portnow, President of the Recording Academy, spoke with Billboard about his approach to the big show. He said,
You hear that, James? It sounds like a challenge.
Don't worry, he's up for it. The last time Corden hosted the Grammys, he was game to tumble down a flight of stairs, stand in his boxers, and lead the most awful rendition of "Sweet Caroline" we've ever heard.
This year, the Grammys are celebrating their 60th anniversary at New York City's Madison Square Garden. It's also the first time New York has hosted the show in 15 years.
Check out some of 2018's most exciting nominations in the list below, and don't forget to tune into the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, on CBS.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Awaken My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
Damn, Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Despacito” (Songwriters: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton)
“4:44” (Songwriters: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson)
“Issues” (Songwriters: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen)
“1-800-273-8255” (Songwriters: Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart)
“That’s What I Like” (Songwriters: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip)
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z
“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Juli Michaels
SZA
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
“Praying,” Kesha
“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
“What About Us,” P!nk
“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran
TRADITIONAL VOCAL ALBUM
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé
Triplicate, Bob Dylan
In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists
BEST RAP ALBUM
4:44, JAY-Z
Damn, Kendrick Lamar
Culture, Migos
Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
