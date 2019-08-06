Well, well, well. What do we have here? If it isn't Camila Cabello just casually dropping a major bomb about how she wrote the music for her second studio album. I'll give you a hint: it starts with an "l", ends with an "e", and has been the major catalyst for books, movies, TV, music, and poetry since the beginning of time. Yup, I'm talking about love, people, which of course leaves fans wondering: who is Camila Cabello's second studio album about? My money is on her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, but naturally, fans are shipping her and Shawn Mendes.

Here's why the specifics are murky: Cabello recently spoke with Variety about how she crafts her music. She claims that for her, writing now comes from a place of authenticity. Essentially, her music is a snapshot of what is going on with her life in the moment she is creating it. According to the interview, Cabello calls it focusing on the "now." She explained, "Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment."

So now the question is: When did she start writing this album and who was she dating at that time? To be clear, Hussey and Cabello's break up was confirmed in June 2019, though it's unclear if that is when the falling out actually happened or just when the news finally made its way to the press. Elite Daily reached out to both Cabello and Hussey's reps for comment on their split, but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, my hunch is that they were actually over for a while based on how quickly Cabello and Mendes became really liberal with their PDA. Elite Daily also reached out to Cabello and Mendes' teams about their romantic status but did not hear back by the time of publication, either.

In July 2019, videos and plenty of photos began surfacing of the two celebrities smooching in broad daylight in front of paparazzi, God, and everyone.

Some think this relationship is a major PR stunt, but there's no denying that lip-smacking happened IRL.

Plus, if we're going off of the whole theory that Cabello's music was written in real-time, then it's worth mentioning that her and Mendes' hit duet "Señorita" was in the works for at least eight months according to Variety. The music video dropped on Friday, July 21, 2019, and it is far and away one of the steamiest music videos I've seen in a while.

Like, uncomfortably sexy. Like, I need to be alone to watch it.

ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube

What did they think was going to happen after making a music video like this? Of course the universe was going to try to push them together!

As for writing the song with Mendes, Cabello said, "I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

Uh-hu. Right. "Means a lot to you." I'm picking up what you're putting down, Camila. I can't wait to see what happens on your new album!