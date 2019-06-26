Coming off of a breakup? Well, you're not alone. Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey reportedly broke up after over a year of dating.

For those of you wanting deets, you're out of luck. E! News reports that the cause of their breakup still remains uncomfirmed, but the couple hasn't been seen together at all since mid-May. They also note that Cabello has reportedly been "staying busy with her newly released single with Shawn Mendes and upcoming second solo album."

If you didn't know the "Havana" singer was in a relationship, you're not to blame. The singer actually kept her relationship with Hussey, a dating coach, fairly under the radar. Cabello opened up to Billboard about her decision to keep her relationship private during an interview back in 2018. "I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever," she explained. "I just don't like it. I just want to be a good artist. I don't want to be a great celebrity. I'm not!"

Fans first started romantically linking them together in February of 2018 when they were spotted kissing and cuddling on the beach in Mexico. Now, I have no way to confirm this but I'm going to guess that if they were on a vacation to Mexico together, there's a chance they'd been together for a while before the pictures were even taken.

An onlooker who was reportedly there on the beach that day told E! News on Feb. 9, 2018 Cabello and Hussey were sharing "lots of PDA and smiles."

"Camila recently started dating Matthew," a source told E! News on Feb. 9, 2018. "It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."

While she is a major pop star, the source also noted that it was actually reportedly Cabello who was a fan of Hussey before they started dating. "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level," the source explained.

The two did publicly appear together one time at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in February of 2019 but, outside of that, they kept things pretty much out of the public eye. They stayed away from red carpet events and were only spotted together doing normal every day stuff.

But don't mistake the fact that they were keeping things relatively quiet for a lack of real, bonafide love for each other. In one super rare instance in November of 2018, Cabello opened up to Marie Claire about how much she loved Hussey. "He's so similar to me...In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together," she said. "He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

Luckily, Hussey is a dating coach which means that, if they really did breakup, he hopefully knew how to handle it smoothly. Here's to hoping that they're moving on to better things!