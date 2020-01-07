Bachelor Nation: Buckle up and prepare for liftoff. It's been more than five months since Peter Weber graced screens on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and his first night back in the mansion started off with a bang. After the getting introduced (often in very creative ways) to the 30 women vying for his heart, Peter had just one evening to get to know the ladies before his first rose ceremony. For the women who went home during Pilot Pete's Bachelor Week 1, that just wasn't enough time to make the right impression. At the end of the night, Peter handed out 22 roses to his potential partners, meaning eight unlucky ladies had to turn around and fly on home.

As fans know, a huge part of the Night 1 fun comes from the creative entrances contestants come up with to make an impactful first impression. As any fan of the franchise expected, the airplane and windmill references were out in full force, as were many instances of flirty banter and some truly stunning limo #lewks. But unfortunately, a memorable first hello, a hot AF dress, or even a career in aviation didn't make some of the ladies shoo-ins for a place in Peter's heart.

ABC/John Fleenor

One of the ladies facing this fact was Eunice Cho, who was the first flight attendant out of the limo. "It's going to be hard to remember all the names, but since I'm a flight attendant, it's different" she told cameras. But, in classic Bachelor irony, Eunice was immediately followed by two other flight attendants: Jade Gilliland and Megan Hops. All three ladies went home at the end of the night, proving Peter is looking for more in a lady than just a love of flying.

Other contestants also had trouble connecting with Peter, because meeting 30 women in one night means his time is limited. Obviously, face time with the Bachelor is pretty important; a perfect example is Hannah Ann Sluss, who borrowed Peter from other ladies twice throughout the night and ended up earning the first impression rose for her efforts.

"The fact that this night could end without getting any time with him, that's what's stressful," Kylie Ramos, an entertainment sales associate from California who struggled to connect with Peter throughout the night, said to cameras earlier on in the night. She was one of the contestants sent home.

Similarly, Jenna Serrano, whose "biggest fear in this whole process is being sent home before getting a chance to show Peter all that she has to offer," sadly dealt with this fear IRL after failing to find meaningful time to connect with Peter.

The other women Peter said goodbye to were: Avonlea Elkins (cattle rancher from Fort Worth, Texas), Katrina Badowski (pro sports dancer from Chicago), and Maurissa Gunn (patient care coordinator from Atlanta).

Despite saying goodbye to eight women, Peter also potentially said hello to one more: his ex-flame and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. After stepping out of the limo to return the pilot's wings pin Peter gave to her months ago, she later returned to introduce a sexy date activity for Peter's first group date. Seeing her former flame apparently sparked inner regrets for Hannah, and soon she and Peter were immersed in an intense conversation about their relationship, and the possibility of exploring it on the show. In classic Bachelor fashion, audiences were left without knowing how that situation played out, meaning fans will have to tune in for Episode 2 to see if the mansion is going to gain another contestant.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also watch The Bachelor online the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.