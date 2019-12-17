There's always a certain festive spirt in the air this time of year. Sure, the holiday season is fun and all, but I'm talking about the festive spirit that arrives as soon as Bachelor Nation reaches the final countdown until The Bachelor's season premiere. Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor begins in just a few short weeks, and Bachelor Nation has just gotten a sneak peek at the women embarking on the journey to find love. Peter's Bachelor season cast is comprised of 30 women, including three flight attendants who hope to make Pilot Pete's heart soar.

ABC has released the photos and bios for all 30 of the women appearing in this season of The Bachelor, and there's a whole range of personalities this year. As ABC put it, "What does a hard-charging career woman from a family of elite lawyers, a delightfully quirky bombshell full of self-doubt, a beauty who can be a real beast, a gorgeous girl next door who is a hoopster at heart and a sophisticated city girl who speaks her mind all have in common?" The only answer seems to be that they're all interested in Peter. Here are all the women fans will meet this season.

Alayah

ABC/Randy Holmes

This 24-year-old pageant queen from San Antonio, TX was named Miss Texas 2019.

Alexa

ABC/Randy Holmes

Farm girl Alexa, 27, now lives in Chicago, IL and is an esthetician.

Avonlea

ABC/Randy Holmes

Avonlea, 27, is a true Texas girl. She's from Forth Worth, TX and works as a cattle rancher.

Courtney

ABC/Randy Holmes

Courtney is a 26-year-old cosmetologist from Venice, FL who loves boating and tanning.

Deandra

ABC/Randy Holmes

This 23-year-old home care coordinator is from Plano, TX, but she grew up in Maine and spent a lot of time in Nigeria.

Eunice

ABC/Randy Holmes

At 23, flight attendant Eunice is "a reformed party girl who is ready to get serious about settling down." She's from Chicago, IL.

Hannah Ann

ABC/Randy Holmes

Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, TN.

Jade

ABC/Randy Holmes

This 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, AZ has been married once before and is now looking for lasting love.

Jasmine

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jasmine, 25, is a client relation manager from Houston, TX who knows that having kids is a must-have for her.

Jenna

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jenna is a 22-year-old nursing student from New Lenox, IL.

Katrina

ABC/Randy Holmes

Pro sports dancer Katrina is 28 years old and from Chicago, IL. She grew up knowing true love is important since her parents are high school sweethearts.

Kelley

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL.

Kelsey

ABC/Randy Holmes

This 28-year-old is a professional clothier and pilates enthusiast from Des Moines, IA.

Kiarra

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kiarra is a 23-year-old nanny from Kennesaw, GA.

Kylie

ABC/Randy Holmes

This California girl is a 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monia, CA.

Lauren

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lauren, 26, is a marketing executive for a beauty company and manages her own fashion blog. She lives in Glendale, CA.

Lexi

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lexi grew up in Florida, but now lives in New York, NY. She's 26 and a marketing coordinator.

Madison

ABC/Randy Holmes

Madison, 23, is a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL.

Maurissa

ABC/Randy Holmes

Maurissa is a 23-year-old patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA.

Megan

ABC/Randy Holmes

Megan is yet another flight attendant fighting for Pilot Pete. She's 26 and lives in San Francisco, CA.

Mykenna

ABC/Randy Holmes

Mykenna is a 22-year-old fashion blogger from Langley, BC, Canada whose dream is to start her own charity.

Natasha

ABC/Randy Holmes

Natasha, 31, is an event planner from New York, NY who is "here to prove that mysterious is sexy."

Payton

ABC/Randy Holmes

Payton is 23 years old and a business development manager. She's from Wellesley, MA and loves making friends.

Sarah

ABC/Randy Holmes

Southern belle Sarah is 24 years old and is a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN.

Savannah

ABC/Randy Holmes

Savannah is a 27-year-old realtor from Houston. TX.

Shiann

ABC/Randy Holmes

This 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV loves traveling.

Sydney

ABC/Randy Holmes

Sydney is a 24-year-old retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL who "loves love."

Tammy

ABC/Randy Holmes

Tammy is a house flipper from Syracuse, NY. She's 24 years old.

Victora F.

ABC/Randy Holmes

Victoria F. is a 25-year-old medical sales rep who's lived in Virginia Beach, VA her entire life.

Victoria P.

ABC/Randy Holmes

Victoria P., 27, is a nurse from Alexandria, LA and a former pageant girl.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.