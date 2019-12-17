Peter's 'Bachelor' Season Cast Includes 3 Flight Attendants, Because Of Course
There's always a certain festive spirt in the air this time of year. Sure, the holiday season is fun and all, but I'm talking about the festive spirit that arrives as soon as Bachelor Nation reaches the final countdown until The Bachelor's season premiere. Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor begins in just a few short weeks, and Bachelor Nation has just gotten a sneak peek at the women embarking on the journey to find love. Peter's Bachelor season cast is comprised of 30 women, including three flight attendants who hope to make Pilot Pete's heart soar.
ABC has released the photos and bios for all 30 of the women appearing in this season of The Bachelor, and there's a whole range of personalities this year. As ABC put it, "What does a hard-charging career woman from a family of elite lawyers, a delightfully quirky bombshell full of self-doubt, a beauty who can be a real beast, a gorgeous girl next door who is a hoopster at heart and a sophisticated city girl who speaks her mind all have in common?" The only answer seems to be that they're all interested in Peter. Here are all the women fans will meet this season.
Alayah
This 24-year-old pageant queen from San Antonio, TX was named Miss Texas 2019.
Alexa
Farm girl Alexa, 27, now lives in Chicago, IL and is an esthetician.
Avonlea
Avonlea, 27, is a true Texas girl. She's from Forth Worth, TX and works as a cattle rancher.
Courtney
Courtney is a 26-year-old cosmetologist from Venice, FL who loves boating and tanning.
Deandra
This 23-year-old home care coordinator is from Plano, TX, but she grew up in Maine and spent a lot of time in Nigeria.
Eunice
At 23, flight attendant Eunice is "a reformed party girl who is ready to get serious about settling down." She's from Chicago, IL.
Hannah Ann
Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, TN.
Jade
This 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, AZ has been married once before and is now looking for lasting love.
Jasmine
Jasmine, 25, is a client relation manager from Houston, TX who knows that having kids is a must-have for her.
Jenna
Jenna is a 22-year-old nursing student from New Lenox, IL.
Katrina
Pro sports dancer Katrina is 28 years old and from Chicago, IL. She grew up knowing true love is important since her parents are high school sweethearts.
Kelley
Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL.
Kelsey
This 28-year-old is a professional clothier and pilates enthusiast from Des Moines, IA.
Kiarra
Kiarra is a 23-year-old nanny from Kennesaw, GA.
Kylie
This California girl is a 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monia, CA.
Lauren
Lauren, 26, is a marketing executive for a beauty company and manages her own fashion blog. She lives in Glendale, CA.
Lexi
Lexi grew up in Florida, but now lives in New York, NY. She's 26 and a marketing coordinator.
Madison
Madison, 23, is a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL.
Maurissa
Maurissa is a 23-year-old patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA.
Megan
Megan is yet another flight attendant fighting for Pilot Pete. She's 26 and lives in San Francisco, CA.
Mykenna
Mykenna is a 22-year-old fashion blogger from Langley, BC, Canada whose dream is to start her own charity.
Natasha
Natasha, 31, is an event planner from New York, NY who is "here to prove that mysterious is sexy."
Payton
Payton is 23 years old and a business development manager. She's from Wellesley, MA and loves making friends.
Sarah
Southern belle Sarah is 24 years old and is a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN.
Savannah
Savannah is a 27-year-old realtor from Houston. TX.
Shiann
This 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV loves traveling.
Sydney
Sydney is a 24-year-old retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL who "loves love."
Tammy
Tammy is a house flipper from Syracuse, NY. She's 24 years old.
Victora F.
Victoria F. is a 25-year-old medical sales rep who's lived in Virginia Beach, VA her entire life.
Victoria P.
Victoria P., 27, is a nurse from Alexandria, LA and a former pageant girl.
Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.