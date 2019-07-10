What's better than makeup that blends so effortlessly, skin looks naked? Not much, but according to Urban Decay, the only thing better than getting naked is staying naked. If you've heard the news, I'm sure you're wondering where to get Urban Decay's Stay Naked Collection when it drops, and if you're not yet in the know, allow me to fill you in. First, there were Naked palettes, then, Naked complexion products, and now, an entire Stay Naked line, designed to deliver Urban Decay's most weightless matte finish yet. Yes, please.

There's no denying that Urban Decay's original Naked Palette is an iconic product in beauty history. It really did change the game when it came to neutral palettes, and I honestly don't know a single beauty-lover who hasn't sported a bronzy eye look courtesy of those 12 buttery-smooth pans. While I loved all the Naked palettes that followed, from Naked Heat to Naked Reloaded, I've always been more of a complexion girl at heart, so I tend to gravitate towards a full-coverage concealer over an eyeshadow any day. That said, I'm a lover of quite a few products from Urban Decay's Naked face range, so when I heard the brand would be dropping something even better, I was all ears.

Meet the Stay Naked collection, coming soon:

My firs thought? What, what, what does that funky-looking sponge do?? My second thought, of course, was "Wow." The gold-and-glass packaging is some of Urban Decay's most luxe to date, and the formulas inside sound just as fantastic.

According to Urban Decay, this range is all about accessing "The Naked Truth":

Ever a foundation-lover, I'm more than intrigued by the Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation ($39, urbandecay.com), which will debut in 50 shades:

Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation $39 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Not just any old 50 shades, of course. The range will be divided into nine intensities, three mastertones, and 7 undertones, to make getting your perfect match even easier. Urban Decay describes the formula as "the first vegan, breathable longwear formula to last up to 24 hours," and claims the buildable medium coverage product will dry down to a skin-like matte.

For a full-coverage finish, users can reach for any of the 25 shades of Stay Naked Concealers ($29, urbandecay.com):

Stay Naked Concealer $29 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Need. This. Now. This vegan formula also boasts 24-hour wear, but with a heavy-duty, full coverage finish that still feels light as air.

Don't see your perfect match in the lineup? The brand will also drop two Stay Naked Pro Customizer Color Correcting Fluids ($29, urbandecay.com) in Pure White and Pure Red, so users can get their shade just right:

Stay Naked Pro Customizer Color Correcting Fluids $29 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Part of me wishes there were 50 shades of concealer to match the foundation range, but I do love getting creative with customizing pigments, so at least Urban Decay is out here giving us some options.

Build + Blend Sponge $14 | Urban Decay Buy Now

This baby boasts the classic beauty sponge egg shape, but the difference lies in the silicone center, which will help lay down and blend out product without soaking any foundation or concealer up. Rotating between the silicone and sponge portions of the tool will help users achieve a more flawless blend with no product wasted. Love that!

Last but OMG, def not least, the collection rounds out with Vice Lip Chemistry ($22, urbandecay.com), described as a "glassy tint":

Vice Lip Chemistry $22 | Urban Decay Buy Now

Hi, I'm going to need a glassy tint on my lips right this second, thanks. That description already has me daydreaming about this lightweight, long-lasting formula, which comes in 12 shades from light nude "Low Key" to deep berry "Third Base."

Excited for the collection to drop? You can ~try it on~ on the Urban Decay site while you wait!

Here's me "wearing" the Stay Naked Foundation. I'm loving the (virtual) coverage!

All in all, this collection looks bomb, and you can shop it all on the Urban Decay website when it drops on July 19. After that, it will hit Ulta stores and the Ulta site on July 21, followed by Sephora, Macys, Nordstrom, and Belk websites on the 29, and in stores on August 1. For the full list of when it drops where, check out Urban Decay's Instagram post, and get even more excited for a whole new level of naked.