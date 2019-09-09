Attention, Attention! Calling all ~cool girls~! Instagram's favorite haircare brand just dropped a brand-new product that's basically their OG formula times a thousand, so if you're wondering where to get Ouai's new Super Dry Shampoo, I don't blame you, because it sounds beyond incredible. Everything celebrity stylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin touches turns to perfectly-tousled hair gold, so if she says this dry shampoo is a can't-live-without-it product, then gosh darnit, I simply can't — and won't — live without it.

If you're like, "Wait, doesn't Ouai already make a dry shampoo?" then the answer you're looking for is yes, yes they do. This newbie, however, is different, and perhaps their best dry shampoo formula to date. The brand took to Instagram to announce the new drop, and was sure to highlight why this particular formula stands out for greasy strands. It’s a *SUPER* Surprise—Meet our newest product, Super Dry Shampoo!" Ouai wrote on Instagram. "A super absorbent dry shampoo made with volcanic minerals and rice starch to soak up your heaviest oil flow," the caption continued.

As per usual, the product comes in extremely chic silver aerosol packaging with a crisp white Ouai label:

Not to distract from this baby's oil-eliminating capabilities, but allow me to go off on a tangent about how excited I was to hear that this product's scent is "Melrose Place," aka one of Ouai's formerly-limited-edition fragrances that was just recently added to their permanent product lineup. The combo of rose, bergamot, lychee, cedarwood, and white musk is absolute perfection, and I already know I'll be spraying this stuff constantly just to get a good whiff. Ugh, so great.

So, what makes this new product different from the brand's original dry shampoo? The OG isn't going away, and it'll still do your strands good, but the Super Dry Shampoo is an amped-up formula in its own right, designed particularly for overly-oily hair days. Rice stach works to absorb oil, volcanic minerals naturally cleanse, and rhodiola rosea extract helps to fight free radicals. Both the original Dry Shampoo and the Super version retail for $24, while the brand's Dry Shampoo Foam is a bit pricier at $28.

I know I have around 10 dry shampoos in my collection right now, but I'll still be buying this one. Don't judge me! Sooner or later my stash will run out, and I guarantee I'll be grateful to have this on deck:

Oh, and just in case you needed yet another reason to love Ouai, the brand made a very generous donation to Period.org in honor of the new product launching. Ouai donated $20,000 to the organization, which is dedicated to both breaking down period-related stigma and ensuring women in need have access to menstrual hygiene products. A new dry shampoo for me, and a charitable donation for women in need? Ouai, you are simply the best.