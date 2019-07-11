For more than a little while now, Ouai has reigned as the unofficial (But very much Instagram official) "ultimate cool-girl haircare brand," and as they continue to innovate and introduce new formulas goard towards body and skincare, I have no doubt they'll attain the updated title of "ultimate cool-girl everything brand." When you've got a badass founder, ridiculously chic packaging, and great products, titles like the aforementioned are well-deserved, and given that I've personally been missing one great product in particular, I couldn't be more thrilled to rejoice in the news that Ouai perfumes are back for good. Summer 2019 is about to smell downright irresistable.

The hardest part about ordering fragrances online is not knowing what they'll smell like, but when Ouai debuted four limited-edition fragrances back in November 2018, I knew they'd all be bomb. Myself and a myriad of other beauty-lovers had already been borderline-addiced to the scents of Ouai's haircare products for quite some time, always spritzing on a little extra Wave Spray overdoing it with the Rose Hair & Body Oil to keep the scents lingering a little longer. All four of Ouai's perfumes were inspired by the scents of their already-beloved haircare products, so I was able to Add to Cart with my fear of disliking the smell completely erased.

TBH, the only downside was that they were limited-edition, and just as quickly as they came into my life, they disappeared:

Ever since, I'd been rationing my perfume spritzes and saving them for special occasions — I wanted with all my heart to make Melrose Place my signature scent, but I couldn't risk using it up too fast and being unable to purchase a second bottle. For months, I've searched for perfumes to replace my Ouai fragrances, but no luck, there's nothing else quite so irresistably cool on the market.

That said, imagine how thrilled I was to hear they'd be making a comeback:

"Back by popular demand—Melrose Place and North Bondi full size fragrances are making their return 7.18 FOR GOOD," the brand wrote on Instagram, and I was way (Ouai?) excited.

It's only two out of the original four, but I'll take what I can get:

The fragrances won't return until July 18, but when they do, fans like myself won't have to rush to place our orders. This time, they're back for good, and will join all my other Ouai faves in the permanent collection. A cool-girl miracle! If you don't want to risk it, though, you can sign up on the brand's website now to be notified of the drop, so you can be one of the first to snag a bottle.

Like I mentioned earlier, my favorite of the two returning scents is Melrose Place ($56, coming soon to theouai.com):

This pink-tinted fragrance reeks of Los Angeles-based influencer in the very best way possible. Top notes include champagne, pink peppercorn, berry, and lychee, plus middle notes of peony, rose, freesia, jasmine, and bergamot. Warm base notes amber, sandalwood, white musk, and cedarwood ground the fragrance, which smells most like my aforementioned Rose Hair & Body Oil.

Melrose Place Eau De Parfum $56 | Ouai Coming Soon

The other returning scent is beachy North Bondi ($56, coming soon to theouai.com):

North Bondi is Melrose Place's more carefree, always-in-vacation-mode cousin. The purple-tinted fragrance has top notes of bergamot, apple blossom, raspberry, and Italian lemon, middle notes of Rose de Mai, jasmine, and violet, and a base of patchouli, sandalwood, and white musk. If you love the brand's iconic Wave Spray, then this is the scent for you.

North Bondi Eau De Parfum $56 | Ouai Coming Soon

Ready to smell chic AF? Check out the Ouai website on July 18 when these babies go live.