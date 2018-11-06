Have you ever bought an incredible new shampoo or invested in a hair oil that smelled so good you wished you could apply it in longer-lasting perfume form? Now, thanks to Ouai's fragrance collection, that's actually a possibility. The cult-favorite haircare brand is launching a line of four eau de parfums that channel some of their most loved existing offerings, meaning you'll be able to smell just-out-of-the-shower fresh all day long.

In case you're not familiar with Ouai, it was founded by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin three years ago with the goal of making high-quality luxury hair products accessible to all. As a stylist to Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians, the Hadids, Kaia Gerber, and many more, Atkin is an expert on what types of products work and what clients want in a product—and she brings that knowledge to the masses via her brand. Offering everything from protein-infused Wave Spray ($12-$26, theouai.com) and frizz-taming Hair Oil ($28, theouai.com) to a 5-minute Treatment Masque ($32, theouai.com) and various shampoo and conditioner sets, the line is as all-encompassing as it is effective. And if you've ever tried it, you also know that every simple Ouai product smells good. Like, really good. Like, addictive-to-base-a-line-of-fragrances-off-of good.

Last November, Ouai launched a limited-edition trio of rollerball fragrances at the request of the brand's fans, which sold out in mere days—a testament to just how good they really smelled. And today, the brand has announced it will officially be expanding into fragrance with the launch of a collection of four perfumes, which will be available to shop starting Tuesday, November 13. Each one is named after a street in one of Atkin's favorite cities and is meant to "laud our girls around the world," says Atkins in an interview with Allure.

There's North Bondi, which smells like Ouai's Wave Spray and features notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet, and white musk; Melrose Place, which smells like their Rose Hair & Body oil and features notes of bergamot, lychee, cedar-wood, rose, jasmine, peony, and white musk; Rue St Honoré, which smells like their Hair Oil and features notes of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang, and white musk; and Mercer St., which smells like their shampoos and features notes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine sambac, iris, lily, and white musk. From New York to Los Angeles and Sydney to Paris, the places and personas the fragrances encapsulate ensure there's something for everyone. "I think fragrance is so personal, which is why we came out with a range of scents," Atkins noted in an interview with Allure. "[Which one I wear] depends on how I’m feeling that day or what city I’m in."

Each bottle (1.7 fluid ounces) of fragrance will retail for $56, which is an excellent price as far as luxury perfumes go. It's packaging, too, emits a high-end vibe that you'll want to show off on top of your vanity, not hidden in one of its drawers. "We were inspired by Chanel in the 1920s: simplistic, luxe, and chic," Atkin tells Allure. "The bottle itself took us a while to perfect because we wanted to make sure it was perfect."

Perfection seems to be the Ouai Way.