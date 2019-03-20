If you aren't following Rochelle Johnson on Instagram, you're not only missing out on some of the best plus size style inspo on the entire app, but you also likely haven't heard of Johnson's springy Lane Bryant collection, and both IMHO, of these are need-to-knows, so allow me to fill you in ASAP. If you hadn't heard about the drop, spoiler alert, the clothes are cute as hell, so if you're wondering where to buy the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant Collection, I've got the answer to your question and more.

Rochelle Johnson's 213 thousand Instagram followers look to her and her blog, Beauticurve, for all things fashion and style. Johnson's personal wardrobe features bold patterns and perfectly tailored fits, and she rocks it all, from a head-to-toe striped maxi dress to a colorblocked pink and red suit. Girl's got style, that's for sure, and the team at Lane Bryant definitely noticed. Thus, the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant capsule collection was born, featuring spring's hottest pieces available in sizes 10 through 28. The entire collection features nine dresses and one stripey jumpsuit, and if you invited me to a picnic, I'd have to pack them all and make quick-changes between each course, because I couldn't possibly pick one favorite.

Johnson was born to rock a pattern, and these pieces make it easy to copy her look:

Lane Bryant

A quick look at the items already has my brain swirling with ideas on how and where to wear them, but if you need a little inspo, Johnson's been sporting her faves on the 'Gram as often as possible.

She rocks the Fit & Flare Dress in "Magenta Cosmo" ($80, lanebryant.com) with a matching clutch and lip, then contrasts the pink with a fun yellow shoe:

Beauticurve Fit & Flare Dres in "Magenta Cosmo" $80 Lane Bryant Buy Now

And she shows off the statement-making oversized flower print of the Floral Pleated Midi Dress ($100, lanebryant.com) by pairing it with some simply, strappy nude heels:

Beauticurve Floral Pleated Midi Dress $100 Lane Bryant Buy Now

My fave has to be how spectacular she looks in the Pleated Midi Dress in "Yolk Yellow" ($100, lanebryant.com). This color makes Johnson look like pure sunshine:

Beauticurve Pleated Midi Dress in "Yolk Yellow" $100 Lane Bryant Buy Now

When Lane Bryant approached Johnson about the possibility of a collab, Johnson knew it would be a great fit — she had previously worked as a sales associate at a Lane Bryant store. Talk about full circle! “My experience in store opened my eyes to what plus size women respond to fashion-wise,” Johnson said in a press release from Lane Bryant, adding that this was part of the reason she knew she wanted to go bold with the pieces. "I want to inspire her [the customer] to try new prints and colors, from blush pink to leopard print," she said in the press release.

Mission accomplished, obviously. These springtime staples all have a pop of something extra to make them feel super special:

Want to pick up a few new dresses and channel your inner Beauticurve babe? The line launches on March 20, and will be available on the Lane Bryant site as well as in over 100 Lane Bryant stores.