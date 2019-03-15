It's Friday (woo!) but that's not the only reason to have an extra pep in your step. Today, Anthropologie launched plus sizes for the first time in the store's history, finally catching up at last with their brand contemporaries like J. Crew, Loft, Madewell, and more. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the retailer tapped dream girls Ali Tate, Candice Huffine, and Paloma Elsesser to head up the new collection's campaign, which was shot in dream destination Mexico City and will become your new visual obsession. Did you get paid yesterday? Because if so, you'll want to save a chunk of that paycheck to indulge all of your shopping desires.

The collection is called A+nthropologie and includes 120 pieces from Antrhopologie's core spring 2019 in sizes ranging from 16W to 26W. In-house labels with the likes of Cloth & Stone, DL1961, and Maeve are included within the lineup and pieces range from $48 to $260. "Only in the past year or so did we arrive at a place where we were confident we could execute in a considered way, and deliver a collection that would suit her wants and needs—and ultimately bring her joy," explains Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie's managing director of design, in an interview with Glamour.

Anthropologie

From a satin leopard print midi skirt and countless summery dresses to seriously cool denim and blouses that should be worn while frolicking in fields, the collection is made up of a range of pieces that caters to every style. Check out 10 of its best offerings below but most definitely check it out in full here.

Seeing Red

Arno Textured Shirtdress $150 Anthropologie Buy Now

A red dress is the ultimate wardrobe staple and is an easy way to make a major impact with little effort. This midi option features a collared neckline, belted waist, and subtle texture and would look great withs sneakers, espadrilles, or whatever the occasion calls for.

Wear the Pants

Oceanside Cropped Wide-Leg Pants $120 Anthropologie Buy Now

White pants scream springtime style, especially when they come in ultra breezy form.

The Perfect Pick

Rosalie Embroidered Top $120 Anthropologie Buy Now

Pair this top with dark denim jeans or shorts, red lipstick, and gold hoops, and you've got yourself the perfect casual-cute look.

Denim Daze

Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $200 Anthropologie Buy Now

Everything about these jeans is so good, from their exposed white stitching to their wide-leg silhouette to their high rise waist. They've got enough going on on their own that a fancy top is completely unnecessary.

Full Bloom

Garden Party Dress $240 Anthropologie Buy Now

Your secret weapon of a spring dress that will cover you for any seasonal events you've got coming up.

Powder Puff Girl

Fairfield Blouse $98 Anthropologie Buy Now

The dreamiest of blue shades combines with the dreamiest of blouses in this gorgeous lightweight top.

Maxi-mum Impact

Mabel Halter Maxi Dress $150 Anthropologie Buy Now

Because everyone needs that one flowy dress to dance around and frolick in.

Cat's Meow

Bias Satin Midi Skirt $110 Anthropologie Buy Now

And everyone also needs a cheetah midi skirt to wear with graphic tees and black blouses—it's as versatile as skirts come.

Something Blue

Tied-Sleeve Poplin Blouse $88 Antropologie Buy Now

A plain white blouse but better, thanks to blue buttons and balloon sleeves.

Jacket of All Trades

Expressway Moto Jacket $150 Anthropologie Buy Now

Give your black leather jacket a rest and swap in this powder blue alternative instead.