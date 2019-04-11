Have you ever gone into a fancy department store with zero intentions of making a purchase, just to browse and seen what catches your eye? I do this on an almost weekly basis, and somehow I always end up falling in love with an Elizabeth & James piece I can't afford — tragic. Fortunately, it appears I'll be able to snag a few things from the line soon enough, as where to buy Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James clothing line is changing in a big, big way. After making me drool in Bloomingdales and other big name retailers, the brand is to now be sold exclusively at Kohl's, according to the Olsen sisters.

When I first heard this news earlier this morning, I was mid-blowout, and had literally just requested that my stylist give me Ashley Olsen-esque texture. I know what I like! As we discussed the twins and their incredible hair, he let me know that the duo's popular brand, Elizabeth & James, had just committed to an exclusive partnership with Kohl's, a store I've never been to but apparently now need to start frequenting. "Kohl’s will be the exclusive retailer of Elizabeth and James apparel, handbags and accessories," the retail giant declared in a corporate statement, "bringing the brand’s high-quality, trend-forward pieces to women across the country."

Long story short: Serving Olsen twin realness is about to be a lot easier to do without breaking the bank:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not going to lie, the news sort of shocked me at first, but when you consider the fact that The Row is the twins's luxury fashion label, it makes sense that their secondary line, Elizabeth and James, be a bit more attainable. Plus, tons of OG Mary-Kate and Ashley fans will be able to enjoy the pieces. “Kohl’s is doing a great job with innovation and thinking differently about omnichannel retail," said Ashley Olsen in the Kohl's corporate statement. "We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl's will allow us to achieve that."

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” added Mary-Kate Olsen in the statement. In addition to clothes, the brand's handbags, accessories, and beauty products will also be exclusive to Kohl's.

This is a great time to add that if you haven't tried their perfumes, you should def hit up Kohl's when the brand launches. Nirvana White is my forever fave:

So, when does the brand launch at Kohl's? Believe me, I'll be there on day one:

Kohl's confirmed that Elizabeth and James will be shoppable both online and in stores at the start of the 2019 holiday season, so we have to wait a little while, but it seems like it'll be worth it. This also gives me plenty of time to perfect that Ashley Olsen-esque hair texture I mentioned earlier; here's hoping I nail the look in time to sport it with some Elizabeth and James looks this coming winter.