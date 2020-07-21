It's time to spruce up your wardrobe with a '90s twist. For the first time ever, Dunkaroos is releasing a merchandise collection, and it's stocked with everything you need for summer. If you're interested in upping your Dunkaroos fandom, here's where to buy Dunkaroos merch for a throwback look.

The brand announced its limited-edition clothing collection on Monday, July 20, and you can shop it from the Dunkaroos website beginning Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. ET. The collection is filled with the ultimate '90s trends like neon colors and bold patterns, and it's expected to go quickly, so make sure you hop on the site Wednesday morning when it goes live.

If you're lucky enough to snag some of the limited-edition goods, you can choose from a variety of clothing options and accessories. Some of the standout offerings include a pair of white bike shorts ($40) emblazoned with the Dunkaroos logo, images of Dunkaroos packets, and "RAD!" There's also a button-up camp shirt ($50) with a teal background and images of the Dunkaroos mascot on it. If you want to keep it simple, check out the Dunkaroos T-shirt ($30), which also has a teal background and images of the Dunkaroos logo.

Courtesy of Dunkaroos

Other clothing items include swim trunks ($40), and an two-toned anorak jacket ($60). As for accessories, there's a 2-pack of socks ($25), a purple and blue watch ($25), and a yellow bucket ($35). You can even purchase a branded skateboard deck for $55. To top it off, you'll get one free pack of Dunkaroos with every merchandise order.

The limited-edition merch collection is a celebration of the relaunch of Dunkaroos, which came back in late May 2020 after being discontinued in the United States in 2012. Dunkaroos' Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles are available at nationwide convenience and grocery store locations. The treats will be around for the foreseeable future, so if they sell out at your local store, you can rest assured knowing that it should be restocked soon.

When you head out to purchase Dunkaroos, you'll want to follow the coronavirus pandemic recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of July 15. The CDC recommends that you avoid unnecessary shopping trips, wear a cloth face covering when you do go out, use contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitize your hands after leaving stores.

With themed merch and Dunkaroos to snack on, get ready for a summer that will make your inner '90s kids go wild.

