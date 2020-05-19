An iconic treat from the '90s is finally making its long-awaited return. Dunkaroos are coming back after being gone for nearly a decade, and they'll give you a tasty dose of nostalgia. Here's where you can buy Dunkaroos to get your hands on the OG snack.

General Mills announced the 2020 comeback of Dunkaroos back in February, and the time has finally come to get your hands on the classic lunchbox dessert. Dunkaroos first launched in 1992, and were discontinued in the United States in 2012. The original lineup included frosting flavors like chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter, and rainbow sprinkles, but all those flavors won't be heading to shelves. Dunkaroos announced in late April that it would bring back a fan-favorite: Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles.

According to the brand, the Dunkaroos were set to hit shelves at participating 7-Eleven stores in late May, but as of May 15, fans were posting photos of the cookies spotted on the shelves of the convenience store. You can buy Dunkaroos at 7-Eleven for $1.99 per 1.5-ounce tray, or you can get two packs for $3.

The Dunkaroos are available for delivery with the 7NOW app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. You can also buy a pack of Dunkaroos in-store for a $1 when you buy a Big Gulp with the 7Rewards app.

As an early celebration, Dunkaroos gave away 5,000 packs for free at the end of April, so some lucky fans snagged the sweet treats early, but now you have the chance to get your hands on them. The nostalgic cookie will be around for the foreseeable future, so if they sell out quickly at your local store, you can rest assured knowing the brand will work to restock them. Dunkaroos will also begin rolling out to other convenience and grocery store locations nationwide in June.

It's important to note that during the coronavirus pandemic, you shouldn't be making unnecessary trips to the store. The recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of May 11, is to "only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to. This will limit your potential exposure to others and the virus that causes COVID-19." Furthermore, the CDC recommends avoiding any in-person trips if you're experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. Even if you are healthy, it's best to order groceries and essentials online for delivery or curbside pickup to avoid person-to-person contact.

Thankfully, the 7NOW app offers delivery of most items you'd find at your local 7-Eleven, so you can get your weekly stock-up — with the addition of plenty of Dunkaroos — without needing to make an unnecessary trip. And you can get free delivery when you enter the code "FREE4U" at checkout. If you get delivery and are have the means, it's a good idea to leave an extra tip when ordering delivery in these times — especially when that delivery include the snack of your '90s dreams.

