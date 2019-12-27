Those who need a pick-me-up leading up to New Year's Eve might be able to get one for free, thanks to Starbucks ending the year with daily giveaways. Now is the time to figure out where Starbucks' Pop-Up Parties are, so you don't miss out on the opp to grab your favorite caffeinated beverage without paying a dime.

During Starbucks' Pop-Up Parties, which are taking place Friday, Dec. 27 through Tuesday Dec. 31, customers will get a free tall hot or iced handcrafted espresso drink with no purchase required. The Pop-Up Parties will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. local time at select locations throughout the United States.

So, how do you know if your store is participating? With more than 1,000 total Pop-Up Parties set to happen at more than 200 Starbucks stores daily, there is a good chance you'll be able to find a participating Starbucks near you, but you'll need to check StarbucksPopUp.com. Starbucks says new locations will be announced daily, so if you don't find one the first day, don't forget to keep checking. There will be 200 new party locations revealed each day through New Year's Eve.

On the Starbucks Pop-Up website, you'll see a drop-down menu underneath "Find a party near you" where you can select your state. Once you select a state, you can scroll down to find a list of the current party locations that day.

For instance, when selecting through various states on Dec. 27, participating stores in each state range from one to nearly 50. If you aren't sure where one of the locations is, or how to get there, you can click to "View Map" to get a better idea of the location. Upon checking specific states, there are even locations offering parties in Alaska and Hawaii, states that sometimes get left out of giveaways. If your state has no participating stores that day, the site will tell you to check back soon.

The only exclusions for the Pop-Up Parties at Starbucks are blended drinks and Starbucks Reserve coffees. You're limited to one free tall handcrafted espresso, so choose wisely. You also need to be in a store during a Pop-Up Party to get the deal, so you can't find a participating location and try to get one via Mobile Order or Uber Eats.

Keep on checking the website to get in on the party with a free sip from Starbucks. Go ahead and get those holiday sip before they're gone in 2020.