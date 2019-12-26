As you trudge along during the state of holiday limbo that is the week between Christmas and New Year's, Starbucks is here to give you an extra boost. Starbucks' December Pop-Up Parties will feature coffee giveaways in more than 200 different U.S. stores daily. It's basically like five days of mini happy hours, and there's a good chance your local 'Bucks is getting in on the action.

From Friday, Dec. 27 through New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Starbucks will host more than 1,000 Pop-Up Parties. What's a Pop-Up Party? In select stores across the country, customers will get a free hot or iced tall handcrafted espresso drink (excluding Starbucks Reserve coffees) from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. local time. You don't even have to make a purchase to score the free sip. There's a limit of one per customer, and you can choose from sips like the Peppermint Mocha, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, or any espresso-based drink that catches your eye.

To see where the parties will take place, keep an eye on StarbucksPopUp.com, which is where you'll see a list of stores participating in the Pop-Up Parties. Since the locations of the giveaways will change daily, you'll want to make sure you don't miss out on a Pop-Up Party near you.

Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images

While you wait for the parties to start, you can take advantage of Starbucks' final December Happy Hour on Thursday, Dec. 26. From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time, you can enjoy BOGO handcrafted drinks at all participating Starbucks locations. When you buy a size grande or larger beverage during happy hour, you'll get a drink of equal or lesser value completely free. The deal includes almost everything on the menu, but there are few sips not included in the happy hour deal: hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve beverages. Most of your fave holiday sips are included, so you can score a free one before they leave the menu in January.

With happy hours and Starbucks Pop-Up Parties, you'll have plenty of coffee to keep you going right into 2020.