When Will Tati Beauty Restock? Tati Westbrook's Textured Neutrals Palette Sold Out

Wowee, beauty lovers, what a whirlwind few days it has been in the beauty YouTube space. The long-awaited launch of Tati Westbrook's Tati Beauty brand officially happened on Friday, Oct. 25, sending her fans racing to TatiBeauty.com to purchase the beauty YouTuber's first product, the Textured Neutrals Palette Vol. 1. And just as swiftly as this first drop was born has it already sold out, leaving fans (read: me) waiting with baited breath for any sort of Tati Beauty restock news.

The Textured Neutrals Palette Vol. 1 ($45, Tati Beauty), although technically a palette full of neutrals, captivated the masses largely because of its seemingly wide range of eyeshadow finishes and drool-worthy swatch quality. The 24-pan palette features six different neutral shade families (black, brown, peach, nude, cream, and blush/pink) with four different finishes in each family — matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter. Before the palette launched, videos on Westbrook's YouTube channel featured swatches of the shades, all highly pigmented, even, and vibrant.

Naturally, hoards of makeup fiends flocked to Westbrook's website the second the palette launched — so many that, when customers reached the checkout process, they were placed into a checkout queue before they could enter their information since so many people were trying to check out at the same time. Now, just a few days post-launch, the palette is sold out. And given the buzz the palette generated from the moment Westbrook announced the brand's launch on Wednesday, Oct. 16, Westbrook already has a plan now for a restock.

Luckily for anyone who didn't get their hands on a palette this time around, Westbrook left a note as to when the Textured Neutrals Palette will be available again. Currently, when you visit the Tati Beauty website and attempt to add the palette to your cart, you'll see a small note in red that reads, "Due to high demand, this product is unavailable for immediate shipping. Don't worry, you can still purchase today and your order will be shipped by December 15th, 2019."

While December may seem far away, you can still purchase the palette to secure one. And the time between now and then will fly by. (Not to mention, you'll get it before the holidays!) You'll still want to keep an eye on Westbrook's YouTube channel, Instagram, and Twitter as well, just in case she drops some new restock info there. And of course, you'll also want to sign up on TatiBeauty.com at the bottom of the website to receive email updates, so you can swipe that palette the minute it's back.