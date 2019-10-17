Ever since yesterday's big announcement, all anyone in the beauty community has been able to talk about is Tati Westbrook's all-new beauty brand and its coming-soon announcement. The brand's first product has been announced, but many are already wondering what other Tati Beauty products Tati Westbrook will drop, and as a longtime subscriber, I'm quite curious myself. Westbrook is known for having high standards when it comes to makeup performance, so I already feel confident that her cosmetics line will be bomb, and because of this, I'm hoping there's more than one palette to snag come launch day. I need a Tati-approved concealer! A mascara that gives me Tati-like lashes! And above all, I need a Tati-inspired lip kit, because girl can rock a nude lip like nobody's business.

If you love beauty but aren't all that into YouTube, you're probably a little confused to hear everyone getting so excited, especially since influencer-led businesses are more or less a dime a dozen these days. Unlike lots of beauty gurus, though, Westbrook has never been one to take on a random partnership or release a random collaboration on a whim; she's always said she would never release color cosmetics just for the sake of it.

However, it appears she's finally finished creating products she feels the beauty community needs, and believe me when I say it, we're all ready for Tati Beauty:

Woo! Launching October 25 at 10AM PST, the brand will debut its very first product on the Tati Beauty website, a 24-pan neutral eyeshadow palette containing what appears to be glitter, shimmer, matte, and metallic formulas.

It's called the Textured Neutrals Vol. 1 Palette, and it couldn't be more beautiful:

So far, Textured Neutrals is all that's been announced, and I can't help but wonder if there will be more than one product in the first launch. The "Vol. 1" tacked on the palette name definitely has me curious — will there be more than one version of Textured Neutrals in the first drop? Will there be a Textured Bolds, or something similarly named with more viberant, colorful shades? Or will future ~volumes~ be released in later collections? Since announcing the brand, Westbrook has yet to spill any real tea, so for now, all I can do is wonder.

She did take to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for all their positive words:

"The feedback has been unreal," admitted Westbrook, "Like, I did not think it would be this good. I actually was kind of like was braving for the storm, and waiting for the worst." She went on to profess how genuinely happy she is with the brand direction so far. "I know what I'm creating is top notch. I have such a clear vision for what I'm doing," she insisted, especially when it came to the Textured Neutrals palette. "The formulas are so smooth, so good," she raved. I can't wait to try them out for myself! if you feel the same, be sure to check out the Tati Beauty site on October 25.