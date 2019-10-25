Tati Westbrook's Tati Beauty Officially Launched Its Textured Neutrals Palette

It's Friday, it's almost Halloween, the leaves are finally changing colors, and one of the beauty YouTube OGs just dropped her first, long-awaited eyeshadow palette.Yes, on Friday, Oct. 25, Tati Westbrook's Tati Beauty launched its Textured Neutrals palette to the delight of beauty lovers everywhere. So basically, TGIF, y'all.

Westbrook's new brand dropped the first product in its collection at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Oct. 25 exclusively on TatiBeauty.com. The new palette, dubbed the Textured Neutrals Palette Vol. 1, consists of 24 eyeshadows. There are six different shade families are available in four different finishes: matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter. The brand-new palette retails for $48 and is cruelty-free, vegan, and made in the U.S..

As the palette's name suggests, the shades are variations of neutral hues. There's "Memory," a black color family; "Ritual," a mocha brown collection; "Story," a peachy orange group; "Soothe," a true nude collection; "Aura," an almost-white; and "Poet," a bubblegum pink color story. The best part about the palette? Even though the hues are considered neutrals, all of the different finishes allow you to create a seemingly endless variation of looks. If you want a subtle beat for the daytime, you can opt for "Soothe" or "Ritual" in the matte finishes, or if you're feeling super extra for a night out, you can play around with shades like "Poet" or "Memory" in the glitter finishes.

Westbrook first announced the coming launch of Tati Beauty on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in a YouTube video titled "I've Been Keeping A Secret." Then, on the same day, the official Tati Beauty Instagram account posted its first photo: a black image with tan text that read, "Beautiful is your story to tell..." The brand then followed that post up with an image of the Textured Neutrals Vol. 1 palette. Ever since, Westbrook's 9.7 million YouTube subscribers and 2.9 million Instagram followers have been itching to get their hands on the new shades.

Now that launch day has finally come, whether you're a long-time follower of Westbrook's or you simply need a new neutral eyeshadow palette, you can cop the Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals Palette Vol. 1 on TatiBeauty.com right now.