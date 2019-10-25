The Tweets About Tati Westbrook's Tati Beauty Finally Launching Are On Fire

The launch day for Tati Westbrook's new brand Tati Beauty is finally here, and fans are already going wild over the new drop. Per usual, hundreds of beauty lovers have taken to Twitter to express their excitement. Seriously, the tweets about Tati Westbrook's Tati Beauty are on fire.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Westbrook launched the Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals Palette Vol. 1, a 24-pan eyeshadow palette that features six different shade families in four different finishes: matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter. The palette launched at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET exclusively on TatiBeauty.com, and is the first and only product (as of now) from the new brand. But the number of products in the collection doesn't seem to matter to fans. All everyone seems to be focused on right now is just how good the eyeshadow palette is.

It's not uncommon for people on the internet to have strong (like, really strong) feelings about products launched by celebrities or influencers, but typically, there's a mix of reactions. However, all of the tweets about Westbrook's new launch are overwhelmingly positive. Some customers excitedly posted their order confirmations, while others simply tweeted their adoration and support for Westbrook. Regardless, the ~vibes~ on Twitter are very positive for Westbrook.

As mentioned, fans are pretty excited...

...and it seems like the launch might've even broken the internet a little bit.

Some Twitter users even got their significant others involved in the order process.

A lot of fans expressed that they've never been so excited over a product...

I imagine Westbrook is feeling pretty good right now with so many well wishes coming in.

Some customers woke up in the middle of the night to be able to order the palette. Now that's commitment.

Now that customers have placed their orders, it's time to wait patiently by the front door for the delivery man.

Choosing to use the Textured Neutrals palette on your wedding day is a huge compliment.

This Twitter user raised her child right.

Wow, an easy checkout process is very important on launch day.

So many Twitter users set alarms to be able to cop the launch in time.

Westbrook is sparking passion for makeup with her new launch. Literally changing lives out here.

So many customers giving credit where credit is due. All hail the Tati Beauty founder.

Phew, that's a lot of good tweets about one single product launch. Especially because it's no secret that Twitter can be pretty savage when it comes to...well, pretty much anything. So the fact that all of the Tweets about Westbrook's launch are almost all positive, it must mean that the founder is on to something. From a smooth checkout process, to overall genuine excitement, the internet seems very pleased with Westbrook and Tati Beauty.