Where To Get Tati Beauty, Tati Westbrook's New Brand That Looks SO Good

Tati Westbrook, one of the OGs in the beauty YouTube arena, has announced that she is finally launching her own cosmetics line, Tati Beauty. The new line is set to launch on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 a.m. ET, and the brand has already teased what the first product will be. As launch day gets closer, you're likely wondering where to get Tati Beauty, and the answer is simple: The first drop will be available on the now-live TatiBeauty.com. That's right, the site is already up, and you can officially sign up to receive notifications surrounding the launch right to your inbox.

Westbook, who has a whopping 9.7 million subscribers on YouTube and a cool 2.9 million followers on Instagram (where she goes by @glamlifeguru), sent fans into a frenzy with her announcement of the line. The influencer first announced the launch of Tati Beauty on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in a YouTube video titled "I've Been Keeping A Secret." In the video, Westbrook reveals that she's been secretly working on a color cosmetics brands and shows behind-the-scenes clips of photoshoots for the brand to prove it.

On the same day that she posted the YouTube video, the official Tati Beauty Instagram account (@tatibeauty) posted its first photo: a black image with tan text that read, "Beautiful is your story to tell..." That same day, the beauty brand also posted an image of what the first product will be — a 24-pan eyeshadow palette called Textured Neutrals Vol. 1.

The eyeshadow palette will feature six hues available in four different textures: matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter. "Textured Neutrals Vol. 1. 4 Textures, 6 Tones, Endless Possibilities," the post's caption read. After Tati Beauty introduced the first product, the brand's Instagram went on to post close-up images of what the shades will really look like, along with images of Westbrook wearing them.

While this is Westbrook's first venture into color cosmetics under her own brand, this isn't the first brand that she's launched. In 2018, Westbrook launched Halo Beauty, a beauty and wellness supplements brand designed to nourish and strengthen your hair, skin, and nails.

As mentioned, it's confirmed that Tati Beauty will be available on the Tati Beauty website, but there's no word yet on if the brand has been picked up by any other retailers. However, like other beauty brands launched by celebrities and influencers, if the brand proves to be successful, there is a good chance you'll eventually be able to find it at popular beauty retailers like Ulta or Sephora.

With this launch, Westbrook joins the likes of fellow influencers like Jeffree Star, Huda Kattan, and Jaclyn Hill, who have all developed their own color cosmetics brands. After all, when you try out new beauty products for a living — both in the mass-market and luxury sectors — you definitely develop a knack for knowing what works, what doesn't, and what people will actually want to buy.

If you want in on Tati Westbrook's Tati Beauty, you can head over to TatiBeauty.com right now to sign up for notifications, so you'll be ready the minute it launches on Friday, Oct. 25.