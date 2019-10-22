Ever since Tati Westbrook announced her new makeup brand, Tati Beauty, last week, I've been saving up all my coin so I can snag her first product the second it drops. It's been hard, but after seeing these Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals Palette swatches, I know it's well worth it. This palette looks bomb AF! Westbrook's brand has been a long time in the making, and she wanted to ensure her first palette would be something everyone could enjoy. With that in mind, she stuck to a color palette of the most stunning neutrals, in four fantastic finishes.

Back in the good old days, there was simply matte and shimmer. Now, there's a myriad of eyeshadow finishes to choose from, from metallic to glitter to duochrome, et cetera. In the Textured Neutrals Palette Vol. 1, there are 24 shades done in four finishes, including matte, sequin, metallic, and glitter. The setup is such that there are six shade columns, and each shade is done in all four finishes, so you have the ultimate variety when it comes to textured neutrals, as the palette name implies.

When the brand first posted a sneak peak at the palette, I was beyond curious to see swatches:

Then, said swatches appeared on the arms of Tati herself!

My personal faves have to be the berry swatches closest to her wrist, from the "Poet" column:

Slowly but surely, the brand is also posting up-close shots of the pans. Here's the "Ritual" column in all its chocolatey glory:

Wow! You can really see the difference between the finishes in the detail shots. The palette is officially shoppable on October 25 at 10AM PST, but according to her recent YouTube video, Westbrook has already gifted a few palettes to some fans who attended a celebratory launch party, which means a lucky few have already begun swatching IRL.

In her video, Westbrook showed off the cute PR package, meant to be kept as a coffeetable book. Love that idea!

Inside is the palette itself, a spot for Westbrook to write a personalized note, and the message "Make (Up) Believe. Beautiful is your story to tell..."

Now that some people have the palettes, the first reviews are popping up left and right, including one quite thorough YouTube video posted by user Serein Wu.

Wu's video allows us to see the palette up close and personal:

Her swatching technique is not as profesh as Westbrook's, but you can still get a good idea of the shades and the differences in formulas. Here's a look at the glitters:

And of course, the metallics:

Moving on to the sequins (You can really see the reflect in the first and last two!):

And finally, the mattes:

Wu's swatches sort of trail off halfway through, but going by the pigment at the base of each swatch, you can guage just how pretty these shades truly are. I can't wait to use them and swatch them IRL, too! All the more reason for me to keep saving my coin to shop Tati Beauty on October 25.