As an amateur candy connoisseur, I can safely profess my love for Mars Wrigley's original sweet creations. However, the candy brand is releasing new spinoffs of its original treats, and while all of them look absolutely incredible, one that caught my eye is called Skittles Dips. Like the original, each pack features several fruity layers, but each Skittle is neatly enveloped by a decadent yogurt coating, ultimately making for an extra satisfying snack. And if that sounds like your jam, you might be wondering: when will Skittles Dips be available? Luckily, they're coming to you pretty soon.

For anyone who still isn't entirely sure what Skittles Dips are, Mars Wrigley describes them as "indulgent," "multi-textured," and "unique." Basically, each morsel brings you the classic fruity experience of the original candy, which are combined with a soft, creamy yogurt-flavored outer coating. In each pack, you'll find each of the Original Five Fruity Flavors, which include: Strawberry, Orange, Grape, Green Apple, and Lemon. Although the flavors are the same, each of them are seriously enhanced by the creaminess of the outer yogurt shell.

If you're yearning to try these babies out for yourself, you'll be happy to know that Skittles Dips are officially launching in the United States as of February 2020, according to Mars Wrigley. At this point, that's less than half a year away, so start mentally preparing for the sweetest experience of your life in just under six months.

Like I said before, Mars Wrigley is going to release several spinoffs of its original sweet snacks. One new product, called M&M's Fudge Brownie, will be released in Spring 2020. According to the brand, each M&M features rich fudge, which is surrounded by classic M&M chocolate. The brand describes it as a "bite-size brownie experience" which comes in the form of a colorful M&M candy, with no baking required. Sounds like my ideal kind of baking experience, TBH.

Another one of the brand's latest creations called Twix Cookies & Creme is coming in January 2020. According to Mars Wrigley, it's a candy bar which features milk chocolate and chocolate cookie bars, along with a soft-creme center that's mixed with crunchy cookie bits. There are honestly too many crunchy layers to count.

Before any of these new sweet treats make their way onto grocery store shelves, though, you'll want to try M&M's latest fall flavor, which is called Creepy Cocoa Crisp M&M's. Each colorful candy boasts two "thiccc" layers of chocolate with a cocoa crisp center, with each surrounded by a crunchy dark chocolate outer shell. They're coming just in time for Halloween, so prepare to be totally and utterly choco-wasted on the spookiest night of the year.

While there is truly nothing I love more than Mars Wrigley's classic candies, I can't wait to try each and every one of the brand's latest creations. Between Skittles Dips, M&M's Fudge Brownie, and — of course — Twix Cookies & Creme, there is about to be so many new sweet treats on the market. 2020 is coming in hot, y'all, and it's chock-full of sugar.