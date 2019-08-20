I can't believe it's almost September. As the summer comes to an end with fall right around the corner, it's clear that the new year will be here faster than I expected. Thankfully, there's plenty to celebrate as 2020 inches closer. Traditions like new year's resolutions always inspire a invigorating and refreshing feeling in me that comes with exploring uncharted territory. Companies will undoubtedly also look to start the year out with a bang by releasing new goodies for customers. The Twix Cookies & Creme Candy Bars coming in January 2020 are one way to ring in the new year. The candy bars are a major creamy update to the classic Twix you know and love. The announcement of the new Twix product is going to generate major buzz from loyal fans of the chocolate. I can just already hear the fireworks!

Candy giant Mars Wrigley unveiled the Twix Cookies & Creme on Aug. 20, as part of their delicious lineup of new products in 2020. Launching in January 2020, the cookies and creme twist on the classic Twix bar will feature an new "soft-creme center" with "crunchy cookie bits" inside, per the brand. To top it off, the chocolate cookie bars will be covered in creamy milk chocolate.

Since its release is a ways off still, not much is known about where these treats will be sold, but you can probably count on them to be wherever you get your regular Twix fix, like grocery stores and retailers like Target and Walmart. Luckily, you can retweet the announcement tweet on the official Twix Twitter page for a chance to win an early taste. The brand didn't provide an official end date for the Twix giveaway, so I'd do it sooner rather than later.

This isn't the first time that Mars Wrigley has updated the classic Twix chocolate bar. Apparently, the brand released a Cookies & Creme bar back in 1990, per Delish. Elite Daily reached out to Mars Wrigley about whether the candy coming in 2020 is the same bar, but did not hear back at the time of publication. With the success of the previous versions of Twix, it's safe to say that the Twix Cookies & Creme will also be downright delicious.

The company is also expanding M&M's repertoire with the new Fudge Brownie Flavor. The announcement was made official in a July 31 post on the M&M's Instagram. The caption reads, "We've been working on something delicious... trust us, it'll be worth the wait." M&M's Fudge Brownie will be available nationwide beginning April 2020. The colorful M&M's will be getting some brownie love. Just by biting into the M&M's, you'll get to enjoy all the joys of eating a fudge brownie without the hassle of baking. This convenient snack is perfect to take to-go on a day out.

Courtesy of Mars Wrigley

If you're more of a Skittles fan, don't fret. Skittles Dips are the new variety dropping in February 2020. Skittles Dips combines the classic chewy Skittles with a soft, creamy yogurt-flavored coating that will certainly add a depth to its taste. The individual packs of Skittles Dips will have the original flavors Strawberry, Orange, Grape, Green Apple and Lemon combined with the yogurt-flavored coating.

If you're overcome with anticipation for the new candies, you're not the only one. Thankfully, Mars Wrigley has announced that you can enter to win a first taste of all the new products. In addition to the Twix giveaway, you can also enter for a chance to win the other new candies on the M&M's Twitter page and the Skittles Twitter page respectively. Both the M&M's and Skittles giveaways end on Aug. 21. If you're lucky, you'll soon be finding yourself in candy land — even before the new year!