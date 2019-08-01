In my opinion, M&M's and freshly-baked brownies go hand in hand. They're both super sweet and extra chocolatey — but sometimes, M&M's are easier to snack on than brownies are. However, it looks like your fave treats are merging to create one epic M&M's flavor called M&M's Fudge Brownie. That's right, everyone: M&M's Fudge Brownie flavor is coming, which means you'll be able to get the taste of gooey brownies straight from your candy bags.

M&M's officially announced its upcoming flavor via Instagram on Wednesday, July 31 — and the company's post will get you hungry. The featured photo shows a light purple bag of Fudge Brownie M&M's sitting on top of a dessert platter. The caption says, "We've been working on something delicious... trust us, it'll be worth the wait."

With that being said, the company didn't share too much information about the upcoming product yet. However, in an email sent to Elite Daily, a MARS Inc spokesperson provided a statement about the M&M's. They said, "While they aren’t ready just yet, we’ll be sure to share more information on M&M’S Fudge Brownie once they’re fully baked."

In other words, the "brownies" are still in the oven, y'all. Cross your fingers that they'll be done baking soon.

Now, you're probably wondering exactly what the Fudge Brownie M&M's taste like. (I mean, if you're going to serve 'em for dessert, you'll want to know how delicious they are... right?) Apparently, Instagram user @Junkfoodleaks_ already tried the goodies and talked about the M&M's flavor on their IG page. Based off the description that they gave, the chocolates seem very similar to freshly-baked fudge brownies.

While describing the new M&M's, they wrote, "The immediate in-mouth taste is certainly a normal M&M, but allowing them to melt a bit and moving them around in your mouth is the key to the experience." The IG user continued, "These chocolate candies soften up quick, and the gooey texture of a warm brownie begins to take over your taste buds." After describing the taste of the M&M's, @Junkfoodleaks_ gave the candies an 8.5 rating (out of 10), which leads me to believe that they're pretty dang tasty.

TBH, I think I just found my new favorite candy.

If you're hoping to add Fudge Brownie M&M's to your candy collection, you'll have to wait until the company announces more information about the product. Hopefully they'll be around in time for Halloween, because I'd love to snack on brownie flavored-chocolates during (and after) the spooky season.

Speaking of the spooky season, get this: A new M&M's flavor is coming for Halloween, and it sounds scary-good. According to Mars Wrigley, the upcoming flavor is called Creepy Cocoa Crisp, and it'll be available at Target stores for a limited time. Per the company, the new chocolates have a cocoa crisp center and a dark chocolate outer shell — which means even more chocolate is on the horizon.

In case you're wondering, this is what they look like:

Courtesy of Mars Wrigley

If you'd rather skip the spookiness and wait for Fudge Brownie M&M's, keep your eyes open for more information about the upcoming product (and save room in your candy bowls).