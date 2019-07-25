At this point, autumn seems light years away, considering the recent (and truly unbearable) heatwave. But in just a few short months, temperatures will hopefully cool down, apple picking will eventually become a weekly activity, and most importantly, all of the greatest Halloween candies will finally make their way onto shelves in candy aisles nationwide. Luckily, you won't have to wait too long for M&M's Creepy Cocoa Crisp flavor for fall 2019, because it's already arrived. That's right — the new seasonal variety was released a full three months ahead of Halloween, and if you somehow can't tell, I'm so psyched.

The month of October may be a full season away (boo!) but as of Thursday, July 25, Mars Wrigley is giving M&M's fans a seriously sweet chance to try the new flavor for fall. According to the brand, M&M's Halloween variety is officially called Creepy Cocoa Crisp, and it sounds like the new candy effectively lives up to its choco-centric name.

Full disclosure: I haven't had the chance to try the new flavor for myself yet. But, according to a description from Mars Wrigley, Creepy Cocoa Crisp M&M's boast not one — but two — thick layers of chocolate with a cocoa crisp center as well as a crunchy dark chocolate outer shell. And even though they sound absolutely phenomenal, I should warn you — snacking on these might end up getting you totally choco-wasted. But, that is simply a risk you'll have to take.

Courtesy Of Mars Wrigley

Despite the fact that Mars Wrigley has generously released the spooky flavor several months ahead of schedule, the Creepy Cocoa Crisp M&M's sadly will not be a permanent flavor. In fact, according to Mars Wrigley, they will only available for a few months until the very end of fall. However, until then, they will be available exclusively at Target stores across the country, and will sell for a suggested retail price of $3.19. Needless to say, I'll take five... please and thank you.

In my opinion, Mars Wrigley has been on a roll these last few year in terms of coming up with unique and delicious M&M products. For example, back in April 2019, the candy giant released the fan-favorite known as Hazelnut Spread-Filled M&Ms. If you think about it, they were basically filled with Nutella, and they totally won the key to my heart. Also, at the end of last year, Mars Wrigley also released M&M's Milk Chocolate Bars, which were a satisfyingly sweet snack. They came in five flavors, including: Peanut Milk Chocolate, Crispy, Almond, and Crispy Mint, and TBH, each one gave me life.

Halloween came early this year for sugar fanatics and chocolate enthusiasts across the nation, with M&M's releasing its new flavor several months early. And even though Creepy Cocoa Crisp undeniably sounds like a divine cold weather treat, the decadent chocolate variety will most definitely accompany me to picnics, beach days, and rooftop parties until the end of fall rolls around. M&M's Creepy Cocoa Crisp flavor release seriously could not be sweeter (or spookier, that is).