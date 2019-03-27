Anyone with a killer sweet tooth can most likely admit to eating Nutella straight out of the jar — I know I definitely have. And if you crave that delectable hazelnut taste on a regular basis, I have some good news. Popular candy brand, M&M's, is releasing a new line of chocolate candies filled with delicious chocolate-hazelnut cream, and they're giving fans the chance to get their hands on a pack for free before they're officially released in April 2019. So if you're seriously dying to try them, here's how to get Hazelnut Spread-filled M&M's.

If you tend to stay up to date on any and all candy-related news, you're most likely already aware that M&M's Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies are hitting shelves in April 2019. However, according to a press release, the brand is giving sugar enthusiasts and chocolate devotees the chance to try the new product before its official release.

Yes, you heard that correctly — any and all die-hard fans will be able to show off what the brand calls their "hazelnutty-ness" to try the new candy. According to the press release, you'll get the chance to dance, sing, and strut your stuff to compete for a free pack at a a day-only stand in the middle of Vanderbilt Hall in New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Remember, this opportunity will only be a day-long event, on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, so you'll want to start solidifying your weekend plans now. It's pretty much guaranteed to be a wild time.

OMG, these honestly look amazing — so creamy.

If you aren't lucky enough to be in or around the New York City area, on the other hand, the brand known for its bite-sized candies totally has you covered. That's right — M&M's is bringing fans the chance to win a pack of hazelnut spread M&M's to social media, according to the press release. Simply post something about your undying love and appreciation for the candy to Twitter, with the hashtag #gohazelnutty, #MMSfirsttaste, and #sweepstakes, and you'll get the chance to have an exclusive pack of the new product delivered straight to your doorstep within a few hours. The promotion will last from 10 a.m. ET on March 30 to 11:59 ET on March 31, or until supplies runs out. Before you enter, make sure to check out the website's promotional rules. You do have to be 18 years and older to be eligible to win.

After tearing your way through all your free Hazelnut Spread-Filled M&M's, you'll be able to find them in grocery stores during the next couple of weeks. According to the brand, they will be more widely available by the end of April in retail stores nationwide. You will be able to buy them in Single (1.35-ounce packs), Share Size (2.53-ounce packs), and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (8.3-ounce packs), according to a press release. And if you ask me, that sounds pretty sweet.

If you know me at all, you probably know that I'm a sucker for a spoonful of chocolate hazelnut spread. But eating the chocolate nuttiness in the form of M&M's honestly sounds pretty ideal. It makes on-the-go snacking tremendously easier, and most importantly, these sound like a super decadent and creamy snack. TBH, this is all I want right now.