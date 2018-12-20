For being mega-famous, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are a relatively low-profile couple. While we do see a ton of Kylie on social media and on her family's reality show, Travis Scott typically lays low — which is why his Rolling Stone cover story is so damn interesting. In his interview, he talks about a variety of things, but most importantly, he gushes about Kylie, and even talks about proposing (!!!). So, when will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get engaged? Scott seemingly answered that question in his own words, and (spoiler alert) it may be even sooner than you think.

In Rolling Stone's cover story, Scott opens up in a way that we've yet to see before, and gives us a glimpse into what his reality is, and honestly, it's intriguing AF. But most importantly, he reveals just how in love he is with Kylie Jenner, and how he's totally ready to be committed to her. Cue the "awww" noise here.

He first talked about how they both are somewhat religious, and that when Jenner found out that she was pregnant, they felt like it was "something special."

"We both believe in God," he told the magazine, and when she told him that she was pregnant, he said, "we felt like, 'This is something special.' And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy."

He then describes how his relationship with Kylie changed quickly from when they first started seeing each other, telling Rolling Stone:

We was just two kids, f*cking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, "Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say." And it got to a point where I was like, "I need her with me to operate. She’s that one."

Officially weeping from the levels of cuteness right now.

But if you think that's all he said about Jenner, you're absolutely wrong. He told Rolling Stone, "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

DID YOU HEAR THAT, WORLD?!

It looks like Kylie Jenner better make sure that her manicures are on point from here on out, since it seems like Scott could propose pretty much at any time in a really cool way.

Of course, that makes me wonder how exactly he'll propose. Maybe he'll bring her on stage at a concert and get down on one knee? Or perhaps he'll incorporate their daughter, Stormi, into an elaborate plan to ask for Jenner's hand in marriage?

Whatever he ends up doing, I'm sure it's going to be beyond epic and adorable.

Scott also mentions that there are a ton of misconceptions about Kylie Jenner, and that people don't realize just how easygoing she is, despite being one of the most talked about celebs. He said,

People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullsh*t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro ... I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf*ckers around me,' but we just walk out the crib.

Who knew that Kylie could be so chill?

So I guess in the meantime, I'll be sitting here and refreshing Instagram until Christmas just in case Travis decides to give Kylie something sparkly for the holiday. You never know!