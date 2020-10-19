A new album has seemingly been on the horizon for Adele for years now. The singer teased her upcoming fourth record at the beginning of the year, but the previous release date of September 2020 was quickly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. As November approaches, fans can't help but wonder: When will Adele drop her 4th album? Her most recent gig has fans scratching their heads.

In June, Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickins, confirmed that work on her new album was delayed because of COVID-19, telling Music Week: "It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready. We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working." Weeks later on Aug. 16, Adele echoed Dickins' statement. When asked when her album was dropping by a fan on Instagram, she responded, "I honestly have no idea."

For months, fans just assumed Adele was busy doing her own thing in quarantine and they wouldn;t get an album until 2021, until she made a pretty shocking announcement about her next TV gig.

On Oct. 24, Adele announced she will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Instagram, leading followers to believe she's got a surprise up her sleeve.

Adele last appeared on SNL in 2015, where she took the stage as a performer. Furthering the confusion this time around, Adele isn't going on the sketch comedy show as a singer, but seemingly exclusively as the host. Weekly Saturday Night Live hosts and performers are often on the show to promote their new work, so fans can't help but wonder if this means Adele's album is coming the week of her SNL gig.

Showbiz411 reports that Adele's new album will drop on Friday, Oct. 30, and fans are speculating the same thing.

A lot of fans were quick to point out that Oct. 30 is the exact same date that Ariana Grande is releasing her new album, too.

While there's been no official confirmation from Adele herself, fans can't help but hold out hope that her album is just two weeks away.