Five years after her last appearance on Saturday Night Live, Adele is heading back to the long-running show on Oct. 24... but in a way fans might not have expected. This time, the Grammy and Oscar winner will be taking on hosting duties for the first time, and she couldn't hold back her enthusiasm when announcing the news to fans on social media. It sounds like viewers are in for one incredible show, because Adele’s Instagram about hosting Saturday Night Live says "Hello" to the new gig with so much excitement.

While the "Someone Like You" singer hasn't appeared on SNL since 2015, she was quick to note the comedy special holds a special place in her heart. Before she was the 15-time Grammy Award winner she is now, Adele first appeared on the show as a musical guest back in 2008 — and her memorable performance helped jumpstart her career in the United States. While the star admitted she was "absolutely terrified" about taking on the hosting gig this time instead of being the musical guest, she admitted it was something she'd always wanted to do.

Shortly after the news broke that she'd be emceeing the Oct. 24 episode, she shared an Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 18 reflecting on how she was feeling ahead of showing off her comedy chops on the show.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" she wrote. "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right."

She revealed that the uncertainty of 2020 was one of the reasons she finally decided to make the jump, adding, "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best, it's 2020 right? It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

True to form, the star couldn't resist fangirling over her fellow musical guest, which will be H.E.R. for the Oct. 24 episode. She concluded, " I am besides myself that H.E.R. will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week."

Could viewers see the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker and H.E.R. team up for what would be an incredibly epic duet? We'll have to wait until Oct. 24 to find out, but it sounds like fans are in for a memorable show with Adele at the helm.