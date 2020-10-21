Start brushing up on your legal jargon, because Elle Woods is finally about to make her big return to the courtroom. Ever since a long-awaited third Legally Blonde film was announced, every movie fan was left wondering the same thing: When is Legally Blonde 3's premiere date? Well, now the production company has confirmed when the new project will hit theaters.

Legally Blonde fans have been anxiously awaiting a third movie ever since Reese Witherspoon first announced it was in the works back in 2018. Over the past couple years, we've gotten some exciting updates about the film's script, including Mindy Kaling's addition as a writer, and now, at long last, MGM has revealed when the movie will hit theaters. While the original Legally Blonde cast reunited on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 20, MGM Studios confirmed Legally Blonde 3 will premiere in May 2022 on Twitter.

Unfortunately, the new premiere date means it will be a couple years before Elle Woods will make her triumphant return, but at least now fans have know exactly when to expect her comeback. The plot and casting for the upcoming film is still being kept under wraps, but MGM's tweet confirmed Witherspoon will definitely be stepping back Elle's signature pink looks for a third time.

Originally, Legally Blonde 3 was going to have premiered earlier this year. Back in 2019, the movie had a release date of May 8, 2020, but that had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying production on movie sets across the board. After the 2020 release date was called off, Mindy Kaling and comedy writer Dan Goor were brought on board to write an entirely new script for the threequel. Kaling is a close friend of Witherspoon's and the two have worked together multiple times, most notably in A Wrinkle In Time and on The Morning Show. Goor is best known as a writer on Parks & Recreation and as the co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

So far, Witherspoon is the only cast member confirmed for return for Legally Blonde 3, but now that the movie has an official release date, fans can likely expect more details to come out soon. Witherspoon's only two main co-stars to have appeared in both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2 are Luke Wilson as her boyfriend Emmett and Jennifer Coolidge as her bestie Paulette, so they are the most likely to return once again in the third movie.

Legally Blonde 3 will have its day in court in May 2022.