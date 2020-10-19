It's been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods walked into a courtroom — dressed head to toe in pink, naturally — for the first time. Legally Blonde has since become one of the early aughts' cult classics and has produced a sequel, a spinoff, and a musical. With the film's anniversary coming up, Witherspoon is celebrating the only way one can in 2020: with a virtual reunion. Even better, the Legally Blonde cast reunion is happening on YouTube, so everyone can watch.

Based on Amanda Brown's novel of the same name, Legally Blonde is the story of Elle Woods, a fashion plate girly-girl who is dumped by her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matt Davis) as she does not fit in his Harvard Law plans. In a wild plan to win him back, Woods enrolls in Harvard Law herself, taking on the misogynistic and patriarchal world of wannabe lawyers in her perfect strappy heels. By the time her first year is over, Warner no longer matters, and Woods has discovered just how good a lawyer she is, just by being herself.

Legally Blonde arrived right at the height of third-wave feminism, where the ideas of individualism argued that all women, no matter what path they chose, had the right to call themselves feminists. Elle Woods became a symbol of that era, the lawyer in pink, who used what others perceived as weaknesses to find her inner strength. The character and the movie have remained popular for 20 years now, and her pink courtroom dress one of film history's most iconic looks of all time.

Of course a film with such history would celebrate their 20th anniversary. But Reese Witherspoon isn't just holding a reunion; she's doing it for a cause to help raise money for the World Central Kitchen.

The Instagram announcement reads:

Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake! For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?

The event, which will be broadcast on YouTube, is hosted by SNL’s Chloe Fineman. Witherspoon herself will be on hand of course, as will fellow cast members Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond).

You can bookmark the Legally Blonde Reunion link here. The event will broadcast on Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:15 p.m. ET.