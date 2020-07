The coronavirus pandemic has been a particularly confusing time for movie fans, as movie theater closures around the globe have forced studios to constantly move around premiere dates and even release methods. Pretty much every new film that was slated to premiere in the summer of 2020 has had to majorly change its schedule. Some films have chosen to forgo theaters altogether and premiere on streaming services or on-demand, but most theatrical releases have simply been put on pause. Here are the movies that are delayed due to coronavirus, and the latest on when they are projected to finally premiere.

After the coronavirus outbreak was officially labelled a pandemic in the United States back in March, movie theaters across the country closed down in accordance with the CDC's recommendations for social distancing. The unprecedented closures led to a few different release strategies for movie studios. Some movies that were supposed to premiere in theaters instead made the jump to streaming, like the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani rom-com The Lovebirds and Disney's live-action adaptation of Artemis Fowl. For most of the big blockbusters, though, studios have opted to continually push back premiere dates in hopes that it will soon be safe to go to a movie theater once again.

Due to the uncertain times, these premiere dates tend to change pretty often, but here's when movie fans can expect all of the delayed 2020 movies to finally premiere:

A Quiet Place Part II

Original Release Date: March 8, 2020

Updated Release Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Antebellum

Original Release Date: April 24, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 20, 2020

Antlers

Original Release Date: April 17, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

The Artist’s Wife

Original Release Date: April 3, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

The Batman

Original Release Date: June 25, 2021

Updated Release Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Bios

Original Release Date: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated Release Date: April 16, 2021

Black Widow

Original Release Date: May 11, 2020

Updated Release Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Candyman

Original Release Date: June 12, 2020

Updated Release Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Charm City Kings

Original Release Date: April 10, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 21, 2020

The Climb

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

Deerskin

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original Release Date: May 7, 2021

Updated Release Date: March 25, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons

Original Release Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Updated Release Date: May 27, 2022

Elvis

Original Release Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Updated Release Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Escape Room 2

Original Release Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Updated Release Date: Jan. 1, 2021

The Eternals

Original Release Date: Nov. 6, 2020

Updated Release Date: Feb. 12, 2021

F9

Original Release Date: May 22, 2020

Updated Release Date: April 2, 2021

Fatherhood

Original Release Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Updated Release Date: April 2, 2021

The Flash

Original Release Date: July 1, 2022

Updated Release Date: June 3, 2022

Free Guy

Original Release Date: July 3, 2020

Updated Release Date: Dec. 11, 2020

The French Dispatch

Original Release Date: July 24, 2020

Updated Release Date: Oct. 16, 2020

The Forever Purge

Original Release Date: July 10, 2020

Updated Release Date: July 9, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Original Release Date: July 10, 2020

Updated Release Date: March 5, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong

Original Release Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Updated Release Date: May 21, 2021

Greenland

Original Release Date: July 31, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Halloween Kills

Original Release Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated Release Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Halloween Ends

Original Release Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Updated Release Date: Oct. 14, 2022

In the Heights

Original Release Date: June 26, 2020

Updated Release Date: June 18, 2021

Jungle Cruise

Original Release Date: July 24, 202

Updated Release Date: July 30, 2021

King Richard

Original Release Date: Nov. 21, 2020

Updated Release Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Last Night in Soho

Original Release Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated Release Date: April 23, 2021

Malignant

Original Release Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

The Many Saints of Newark

Original Release Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated Release Date: March 12, 2021

The Matrix 4

Original Release Date: May 21, 2021

Updated Release Date: April 1, 2022

Minions: Rise of Gru

Original Release Date: July 3, 2020

Updated Release Date: July 2, 2021

Mission: Impossible 7

Original Release Date: July 23, 2021

Updated Release Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Mission: Impossible 8

Original Release Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Updated Release Date: Nov. 4, 2022

Morbius

Original Release Date: July 31, 2020

Updated Release Date: March 19, 2021

Mulan

Original Release Date: March 27, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 21, 2020

The New Mutants

Original Release Date: April 3, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 28, 2020

The Nightingale

Original Release Date: Dec. 25, 2020

Updated Release Date: Dec. 22, 2021

No Time to Die

Original Release Date: April 10, 2020

Updated Release Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Nobody

Original Release Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Updated Release Date: Feb. 26, 2021

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Original Release Date: May 8, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original Release Date: Aug. 7, 2020

Updated Release Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Praise This

Original Release Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Release Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Updated Release Date: March 12, 2021

Run

Original Release Date: May 8, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

The Secret Garden

Original Release Date: April 17, 2020

Updated Release Date: Aug. 14, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original Release Date: Feb. 21, 2021

Updated Release Date: May 7, 2021

Shazam! 2

Original Release Date: April 1, 2022

Updated Release Date: Nov. 4, 2022

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Original Release Date: May 15, 2020

Updated Release Date: May 20, 2021

Soul

Original Release Date: June 19, 2020

Updated Release Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Tenet

Original Release Date: July 17, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original Release Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Updated Release Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Tom & Jerry

Original Release Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Updated Release Date: March 5, 2021

The Tomorrow War

Original Release Date: Dec. 25, 2020

Updated Release Date: July 23, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick

Original Release Date: June 24, 2020

Updated Release Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Uncharted

Original Release Date: March 5, 2021

Updated Release Date: July 16, 2021

Untitled Indiana Jones Movie

Original Release Date: July 9, 2021

Updated Release Date: July 29, 2022

Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel

Original Release Date: July 16, 2021

Updated Release Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel

Original Release Date: April 8, 2022

Updated Release Date: Oct. 7, 2022

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Original Release Date: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated Release Date: June 25, 2021

The Witches

Original Release Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

Without Remorse

Original Release Date: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated Release Date: Oct. 2, 2020

The Woman in the Window

Original Release Date: May 15, 2020

Updated Release Date: TBD

Wonder Woman 1984

Original Release Date: June 5, 2020

Updated Release Date: Oct. 2, 2020

