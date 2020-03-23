Quarantining can be lonely, but luckily, there are a ton of new movies hitting streaming services much earlier than expected to help you kill the time. In response to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down movie theaters and keeping people inside their homes, many movie studios have worked out plans to release their new films online. It's an unprecedented decision, since major releases have always followed the traditional structure of premiering in theaters and then getting a home release several months later, but these movies are getting early digital releases to entertain everyone who's social distancing.

After the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, people all over the world began to self-quarantine and practice social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading, per the CDC's recommendations. Of course, that meant people had to stop going to movie theaters, and in the middle of March, most movie theaters announced closures across the nation. It was a bummer for fans looking forward to the new movies about to come out, but luckily, studios and streaming services came up with a way to release their movies without theaters.

Now, several movies that are currently in theaters, were recently in theaters, or were about to be released to theaters are making an early jump to streaming. Check out the movies getting early digital releases:

Onward

Sonic the Hedgehog

Bird of Prey

Emma

The Invisible Man

The Hunt

I Still Believe

The Way Back

Frozen 2

Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker

Bloodshot

Trolls World Tour

The Lovebirds

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Several of the still-in-theater movies on this list are now available to watch online, like Pixar's fantasy adventure Onward and the Elisabeth Moss thriller The Invisible Man, while others will come online very soon. Recent Disney releases like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 hit streaming services much earlier than usual, while Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani's rom-com The Lovebirds is forgoing its planned theatrical release altogether and will now be premiering on Netflix at a currently unannounced date.

This list is likely to only grow in the coming weeks. There are a bunch of major films scheduled to premiere in the upcoming months that have yet to announce a revised release plan, including: Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, and In the Heights. As everyone's quarantine continues, look out for new announcements about what's coming to streaming, because it seems that's how fans will be catching the new releases for a while.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.