It’s been a big year so far for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. On July 7, they brought home their second consecutive World Cup win (and their fourth overall). That’s plenty of reason to celebrate all on its own, but for players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger (known by fans as “Krashlyn”), it’s not the only milestone worth mentioning. The two stars announced their engagement in March and are currently in the midst of planning their big day. When is Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger’s wedding? Turns out, it’s coming up super soon!

The couple confirmed to Vogue that their wedding is set for December and will take place in Miami. They told the magazine they expect around 100 guests, and they’ll even dress up their dog to take photos. Harris mentioned that she might wear a custom suit by Thom Browne or Tom Ford, but she hasn’t fully decided just yet. If you’ve followed Krashlyn’s red carpet style over the years, you know that neither of them will disappoint when it comes to wedding fashion. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Harris and Krieger to confirm more wedding details, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The best part? Their USWNT teammates will likely be in attendance for the big day. Harris told USA Today that she and Krieger chose a December wedding date so it won’t interfere with club soccer season, which takes up time in the spring, summer, and fall. "The celebration will be in December," Harris revealed, "so there'll be a lot of teammates there, that's for sure." Now there’s a party I’d love to be invited to attend. Can you imagine what an epic celebration this will be? These ladies know how to have fun, plus they’re all super close friends, so you can bet this day will be a blast for everyone involved.

After almost 10 years together, it will be a full circle moment for Harris and Krieger. The pair got engaged last September, when Harris proposed to Krieger during a vacation in Clearwater Beach, while the couple was talking a selfie by the water. They kept their engagement a secret until March 2019, when they announced it to the world in a photoshoot and interview with People — and said the cutest things about what initially drew them to each other. “It was her big, beautiful brown eyes,” Harris said of Krieger. “She has these unbelievable tiger eyes. I just felt like every time she was talking, I wasn’t even paying attention to what she was saying.” And Krieger gushed, “Since being with Ash, I really feel like I’ve blossomed into the woman that I want to be, and she’s helped me become the woman I am.”

Krashlyn has gotten used to navigating personal and career milestones as a couple. In addition to their work with the USWNT (which is how they initially met in 2010), Harris and Krieger both play professional soccer for the Orlando Pride team. "I think what has made us so successful in the work space together for so long is our boundaries," Harris told USA Today. "When we're at work, we're there to work ... And then when we're at home, that's our time to be at home, and then soccer doesn't walk through the front door."

Plus, they get to share huge accomplishments like the 2019 World Cup win. How many couples get to experience that together? "A lot of our teammates with their partners and spouses, they don't get to be here day in and day out," Krieger said to USA Today. "It's really nice to be able to share this moment with her and to make these memories with her."

Cheers to another memory coming up for these lovebirds! I, for one, can’t wait to learn all the details of their wedding day. For these two world-champion athletes, it just might be their biggest win of the year.