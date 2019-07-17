21 Photos Of Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger's Sweet & Sporty Relationship That Are Totally #Goooals
You would think that being in a relationship with your teammate would be, well... complicated. However, for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger, being teammates and fiancées looks like the most natural thing in the world. The two soccer superstars have been playing on the national team together for nearly a decade — during which time their relationship has developed from friends to more-than-friends — and they'll be tying the knot later this year. Just looking at all of the loved-up photos of Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger makes it clear why they've amassed a legion of fans who ship their beyond-adorable bond (yours truly included).
Ever since Harris and Krieger announced their engagement in March 2019 (and then subsequently rocked the hell out of the 2019 World Cup), people haven't been able to stop talking about "Krashlyn" (and it's not just because their celebrity couple name is so badass). But somehow, even with all that media attention, Harris and Krieger seem closer and cuter than ever. If you want to see what it looks like to find a balance between teammates and soulmates, these pictures of Harris and Krieger together will give you a pretty good idea.
And Then Later Snuck In This Sweet Smooch
When They Rolled Into The Pre ESPYs Body Party Looking Like 2 Hot Tamales
Damn, do they clean up nice.
When They Looked Seriously Ethereal In Grenada
And When They Took A Selfie Break During Their Hike
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird were also on this Grenada trip but, nope, I'm totally not jealous that I wasn't invited.
When They Dressed To The Nines For This Winter Wedding
When Harris Posted This Selfie In Honor Of Krieger's Birthday Along With A Beautiful Message
When They Proved That Their Selfie Game Is Even Better In Black-And-White
When Their Fall Wedding Style Was 10/10
When They Enjoyed A Walk In The Park With Matching Sunnies And Matching Smiles
When Krieger Told Harris This Seemingly Scandalous Secret
When They Shared This Celebratory Kiss
Is there a better feeling than being a champion in love? LMK.
When They Soaked Up The Sun At The Beach
When They Brought In Yet Another New Year In Style
When They Were Looking Cute Poolside
Here's hoping that they keep winning titles, breaking down barriers, and sharing sweet selfies.