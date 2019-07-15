If you don't know power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, then you're missing out on a seriously enviable romance. Co-captain of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Megan Rapinoe has won some pretty awesome awards this year (like both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball titles, as well as, you know, the 2019 World Cup), and watching her celebrate her victories with Seattle Storm basketball star Sue Bird has made them feel even sweeter. Seriously, just look at photos of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird together and tell me you don't believe in true love. I dare you.

Rapinoe is never shy when it comes to expressing her opinion, and if you read Bird's piece in the Player's Tribune, called "So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend," then you'll know that Rapinoe's other half doesn't hold back either. The two women have said plenty of sweet things about each other to the media, but a picture is a thousand words, and every picture of Rapinoe and Bird together is filled with so much love. From vacations to celebrations, I've rounded up the most adorable pics of the power couple, and I'm pretty sure I'd be willing to cater their inevitable wedding if it got me an invite.

When They Shared This Hug Before the Match Between USA & Sweden Martin Rose/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images I'm not saying this hug was the reason the US team beat Sweden 2-0, but I'm also not not saying it was the reason.

When They Took This Fantastic New Year's Eve Selfie I'm not mad that you didn't invite me along with you, Megan and Sue, but can you please give me a heads-up about your plans before NYE 2020?

When They Didn't Heed TLC's Advice About Chasing Waterfalls These two lovebirds took a romantic vacation to Grenada together.

When They Looked Totally Smitten At An NCAA Basketball Game Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock My heart simply can't take the way that Megan looks at Sue.

When They Nailed This Step-And-Repeat Photo Op If you go to a sponsored event and don't take a pic in front of the step-and-repeat banner, did you really even attend the event?

When Megan Gave Sue A Victory Smooch BPI/Shutterstock What better way to celebrate your World Cup championship win than by kissing your girlfriend?

When Megan Simultaneously Celebrated Her Victory & Her Love OK, if this caption didn't make you feel weak in the knees, then we need to talk.

When They Looked Glamorous AF With Russell Wilson & Ciara At The ESPYs Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you four ever make a plan for a double date, can I just sit at a nearby table and eavesdrop?

When They Reached For Each Other Over A Crowd Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Did you hear that? That was the sound of my heart bursting. Please never let go of each other, you two.