The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team took the world by storm with its 2019 World Cup win, but that’s really nothing new for these girlboss legends. They’ve been crushing it for years, and part of that success comes from co-captain Megan Rapinoe, whose six goals in the tournament led her to winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball titles (basically MVP awards in the World Cup). Rapinoe is undoubtedly a gifted athlete, but some fans are even more excited that she’s dating basketball superstar Sue Bird. These tweets about Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird's relationship show just how much Twitter stans this power couple.

The moment I really fell in love with Rapinoe and Bird’s relationship was when I read Bird’s recent essay in The Player’s Tribune, where she shared details about her relationship with Rapinoe. Bird, who is famous for her three WNBA championships, four gold medals, and two NCAA wins, praised Rapinoe for her fierce authenticity, unapologetic confidence, and outspoken ownership of her sexuality. It was the purest thing I’ve read in a long time, and it made me into a superfan of these two women.

I’m not the only one, either — as the World Cup win sent the internet into a frenzy, Twitter erupted with love for Rapinoe and Bird. Based on these tweets, I think it’s safe to say Rapinoe and Bird are 2019’s new “it” couple… or shall I call them the American Royal Family? Regardless, the love for these ladies is real, and it’s not going away anytime soon. Here’s what Twitter has to say about their relationship:

I mean, does it get any more iconic than this? At this rate, I might start campaigning for Rapinoe to run for president (first family goals, am I right?!). If you can’t get enough Rapinoe and Bird content in your life, check out their photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue. They were the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover, and Rapinoe emphasized the cultural importance of this step. “I think it's important to do these things first,” she told ESPN. “Visibility is important … Just in terms of the culture and society, someone has to do it.”

Rapinoe has long spoken out about LGBTQ visibility and representation, especially in sports. She is an Ambassador for Athlete Ally, a group that advocates for acceptance and equal opportunity for queer athletes. In 2015, Rapinoe was inducted into the National Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame. Her relationship with Bird began in 2016, after the two met at the Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. However, it wasn’t public knowledge until July 2017, when Bird confirmed to ESPN that she and Rapinoe were dating.

Fast forward to 2019, and these women have a whole army of supporters rooting for them on Twitter. After all… between the two of them, they literally have five gold medals and six world championship wins (among numerous other awards). Plus, they share a supportive relationship where they’re basically each other’s number one fan. I’m swooning! Rapinoe may play as a Forward on the field, but in Bird’s life, she’s clearly a Keeper.