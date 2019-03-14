Love is officially in the air, y'all! While this season of The Bachelor might not have ended with an engagement, there's another amazing couple that's celebrating their love today. There's a wedding on the horizon, and it's actually been somewhat of a surprise announcement. Shout it from the rooftops, because US Women’s Soccer players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are engaged!

Krieger and Harris announced their engagement with an exclusive interview with People, and they totally gushed about each other the entire time. It was awesome. Additionally, as People reported, the couple had never actually publicly confirmed their relationship, so the announcement of their engagement is especially heartwarming and exciting.

As they explained to the magazine, they've known each other for almost an entire decade, as they both play for the Orlando Pride soccer team, so this engagement is years in the making.

"We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common," Harris told People of how this love story got started. "We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids."

Now, they're grown up, and as 33-year-old Harris put it, "The rest has kind of been history," she said. "Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year." Basically, they put the time in to get to know each other, learn and grow together, and are now ready to take the next step. And as adorable and lovely as that is, the two are just plain head over heels for each other, as well.

Speaking to People about Harris' "creativity and ambition," Krieger said, "I find that so attractive, and the way that she makes me a better person." Ugh, is your heart swelling yet? "I think that I’m very quiet and reserved," she continued. "Since being with Ash, I really feel like I’ve blossomed into the woman that I want to be, and she’s helped me become the woman I am." So, not only are Harris and Krieger totally in love, but they've also become better versions of themselves while together. If that doesn't scream "adorable" then I don't know what does.

As for what drew Harris to Krieger, the soccer star explained that there was definitely some physical attraction. "It was her big, beautiful brown eyes," she told People. "She has these unbelievable tiger eyes. I just felt like every time she was talking, I wasn’t even paying attention to what she was saying." Again, it seems like these two were made for each other, and it's so amazing that they're tying the knot now.

It also definitely seems as though this announcement is about more than just a diamond ring (which is gorgeous, by the way). Harris also explained that the engagement shows how far they've come. "We became more and more confident within and ourselves and then clearly within our relationship," she told People. "We were like, now is the right time… and I feel like it’s a massive weight off of my shoulders. Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in." The newly engaged couple is as happy as can be, and that's what really matters. Congrats, Ali and Ashlyn!