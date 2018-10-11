How To Fight For LGBTQIA+ Rights On Coming Out Day

Oct. 11, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of Coming Out Day, a national, annual awareness day aimed at raising the voices of those in the LGBTQIA+ community and highlighting their experiences. On this day, we celebrate those people who have courageously come out. It's also a stellar time to turn your support into action. Wondering how to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights? Whether you’re a straight ally or a member of LGBTQIA+ community, there are plenty of ways that you can make a difference on Coming Out Day.

Indeed, there have been some significant strides toward equality in recent years. In 2017, a record-breaking 68 out of 506 American cities earned perfect scores for advancing LGBT-inclusive policies and practices, according to a report by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the Equality Federation Institute. Specifically, the organizations highlighted progress on transgender equality: 25 cities revised their employee health care plans to cover health services for transgender citizens. While just five U.S. cities offered these services in 2012, that number surged to 111 cities nationwide in 2017. On top of that, more cities have modified administrative policies to squash discrimination — 18 cities updated their equal employment opportunity policies to include sexual orientation and gender identity. While acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community is increasing around the world, however, there have also been many setbacks — meaning there is still much work to be done.

Given the current political climate, taking action can sometimes feel overwhelming. Fortunately, there are a number of approaches you can take to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights, and Coming Out Day serves as the perfect time to do so. Whether you're a member of the community or an ally— here are few ways you can aid in the effort to bring about positive change, according to Clare Kenny, GLAAD Director of Youth Engagement.

Support the Equality Act. Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Here’s a startling fact: It’s still legal to discriminate against a person for their sexual orientation or gender identity. Obviously, this complicates a lot of aspects of LGBTQIA+ individuals’ daily lives, including getting insurance, finding housing, applying for college, and landing a job. "All people, LGBTQIA+ and allied, should commit to learning more about the issues the most marginalized members of our community face," Kenny tells Elite Daily. While our country’s civil rights laws already protect people from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, and religion, The Equality Act would amend existing law to provide non-discrimination protections for LGBTQIA+ people. This bipartisan act, which was introduced in May 2017, had 241 original co-sponsors — a new record for the most congressional support any pro-LGBTQIA+ legislation has ever gotten upon introduction. A number of big companies, including Facebook, Google, American Airlines, and Ben & Jerry[']s, support the Equality Act. Now it’s your turn to show your support by adding your name to the list of Americans calling your senators, and encouraging them to pass the Equality Act.