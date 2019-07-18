I don’t know about you, but my latest power couple obsession has been Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger from the U.S. women’s national soccer team. These two star athletes are both coworkers and fiancées, and the world has gotten to see them in action lately during the 2019 World Cup, in which their team took home the coveted win. Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger’s body language off the field shows just how connected they are, and it truly gives me no choice but to fiercely stan these icons.

Harris and Krieger have known each other since 2010, and for a long time, their relationship stayed on the DL. Over the course of several years, they started posting more couple-y photos on Instagram, and then finally, in March 2019, they announced their engagement — to the joy of their loyal following of fans, who have affectionately dubbed them “Krashlyn.” It’s been super cute seeing Harris and Krieger celebrate their World Cup win together, and I wanted to know more about their relationship off the field. So, I reached out to body language expert Traci Brown to get her take on this couple’s dynamic.

“They're two peas in a pod,” Brown tells Elite Daily. “Really close.” What Harris and Krieger’s photos reveal is just how much they’ve always vibed with each other, even long before their relationship was announced to the world. Check out these photos for more clues about their super strong connection.

Oldie But A Goodie In this May 2016 selfie, Harris and Krieger look like they couldn’t be more laid-back if they tried. “They're shoulder to shoulder and have their heads together,” Brown notes. “[It] seems like a really relaxed moment.” While they were far from being social media official at this point, it was clear to fans that they spent a lot of time together… and I have to say, this selfie is pretty freaking cute.

Dreamy & Sweet Jumping forward to November 2018, Harris and Krieger each posted photos from this romantic vacay in the Caribbean. “This picture is for sure staged, but shows lots of intimacy,” Brown says. Despite the fact that Krieger looks like she might burst out laughing, they’re totally “one unit here,” Brown explains. And the result is this dreamy photo that Harris paired with a romantic caption: “If I’m ever to leave this life early, I want to be remembered exactly like this… in your arms, under a waterfall.” Swoon.

Christmas Cheer Merry Christmas from Krashlyn! This silly photo provides a glimpse into their everyday life together. "Looks like they're having fun clowning around,” Brown points out. “They both want to be there, and they have about the same intensity of a smile. So they're sharing the same emotions, and that's what good couples do.”

Playful In Purple In May 2019, Harris and Krieger attended a friend’s wedding together, and Krieger posted this cute photo with her boo. “What a fun picture! They're both glowing,” Brown notes. “It looks like they're glued together, pulling each other close.” Not only is their outfit coordination on point, but they also look thrilled to be there as each other’s date.

Making History Anna Gowthorpe/BPI/Shutterstock I mean, talk about legendary… how many couples get to share a World Cup win together? Harris and Krieger took a moment after the final game to pose with the trophy. “Who wouldn't want to share this moment as a couple?,” Brown says. “Again we see them super close, nobody is backing away.” They are savoring the win together, which is a moment neither of them will likely forget.