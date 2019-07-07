On Sunday, July 7, the United States women's national soccer team defended their title by taking home the World Cup with a win against the Netherlands in the final. This marks the fourth time in history that the Americans have claimed the top spot in the competition, and the tweets about the USWNT winning the 2019 World Cup will make you want to celebrate.

The Americans and the Dutch faced off in Lyon, France on Sunday as they vied for the championship at this year's Women's World Cup. While the U.S. Women's National Team was an early favorite to win this year's competition due to claiming the title four years earlier, the final game seemed up for grabs as the score was tied 0-0 at half time. However, players Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were able to score in the second half, cinching their victory and making coach Jill Ellis the first manager to win the competition two times.

Considering it's been a long road to the title, with the U.S. team facing off against England in the semi-finals as well as teams like France and Spain, it was a momentous win. Shortly after the victory, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will hold a ticker-tape parade in a tweet.

"You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions," he wrote. Politicians like former president Barack Obama and First Lady Melania Trump weighed in, as did athletes who'd watch the players' journey to the final game, all taking to the social media platform to share congratulatory messages to the team.

