Too Faced Cosmetics has been teasing a new release for months now. The brand has finally blessed the beauty world with all the deets on its juicy new collection and I couldn't be more excited. So, when does Too Faced's Tutti Frutti collection drop? It's coming so soon.

Too Faced is known for its cheeky products with names that'll make you blush – they're the brains behind Better Than Sex mascara, after all. The brand also knows that makeup lovers like myself are partial to food-inspired products – Too Faced's '90s eyeshadow palette smelled like literal cake, and the Too Faced Peaches and Cream collection was inspired by the fuzzy fruit. The company is taking things a step further now and has announced a completely fruit-inspired line, aptly named, Tutti Frutti.

The Tutti Frutti isn't out just yet, but I've got the low down on all of the juicy products to come (and when you can get your hands on them). Jerrod Blandino is the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Too Faced, and the brains behind the Tutti Frutti collection. Blandino spoke to Allure about his hotly anticipated new launch, saying, "All of the color and scent and texture possibilities were just too much to pass up." Blandino continued, "There are so many different colors and textures, and berries are so juicy and shimmery. The beautiful cool-toned colors with pops of warmth are just so modern and fresh." Everything is made with and smells like the fruit on the packaging – sign me up!

Check out all of the Tutti Frutti products below and keep reading to find out when you can start using the watermelon-infused foundation (yup, that's part of it!).

Sparkling Pineapple Eyeshadow Palette

This earthy palette has seven ripe pans of shadow.

Razzle Dazzle Berry Eyeshadow Palette

The berry-inspired palette looks good enough to eat!

Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

These magical-looking liquid shadows comes in eight luminous shades. "The whipped, creamy mouse formula gets better as it dries. And they don’t crease or fade, so they’re party-proof. The shades are very wearable with beautiful and luminous pops of color," Blandino tells Allure.

Juicy Fruits Comfort Lip Glaze

There are 12 mouthwatering lustrous lip glosses to choose from!

Dew You Foundation

The fresh AF foundation comes in 20 shades and it's "hydrating, brightening, and in the most amazing gel cream formula that’s gonna give you a radiant, dewy, party-ready complexion," says Blandino. His favorite thing about it? "It’s actually infused with juicy watermelon and fresh cucumber," so wow.

Dew You Setting Spray

The setting spray is also infused with cucumber and watermelon, to keep you looking and feeling fresh all day long.

It's Bananas Brightening Setting Powder

The setting powder smells like bananas and its yellow tint will help minimize any redness.

Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo

This is actually Blandino's favorite product from the collection: "It will lift the high planes of your face, take those cheekbones up to the next level."

Fruit Cocktail Blush Duos

Each tasty compact has a matte blush as well as a corresponding shimmery powder.

Frosted Fruits Highlighter Sticks

Blandino touts that these highlighter sticks "won't disturb your makeup! You can apply it right over your foundation, right over your blush, it can be the last thing you use, your makeup’s gonna stay in place, and you’re just gonna look lifted, fierce, and sparkly."

Fresh Squeezed Highlighting Drops

This liquid highlighter is seriously glittery. "[D]rop them right into your moisturizer when you’re getting ready in the morning for an extra lit from within glow," recommends Blandino.

toofacedcosmetics on YouTube

The full Tutti Frutti collection can be previewed online now and will be available to purchase on Aug. 15, exclusively at Too Faced and Ulta.